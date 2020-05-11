Ben Stiller pays tribute to his father Jerry Stiller after his death at 92

Jerry Stiller passed away at the respectable age of 92, and fellow actor-son Ben Stiller turned to social media to pay tribute to him. Today, May 11, he announced the sad news on his Twitter account and also wrote an emotional message about the Seinfeld star.

The legendary actor and comedian passed away to the sadness of loved ones and admirers everywhere, his son being one of the many who mourned his loss.

‘I am sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great father and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. We will miss him very much. I love you dad, "wrote Ben Stiller along with a photo of his beloved father.

As you know, Jerry played the role of Frank Costanza in Seinfeld, from 1993 to 1998, this being his best-known character.

In addition, he also played Arthur Spooner on the television show The King of Queens, from 1998 to 2007.

In addition to his best-known roles, Jerry has been on many other projects over the years, including Law and Order, Sex and the City, The Good Wife, and more.

At the same time, he was also recognized for being a comedian.

As for his personal life, Jerry married his wife, Anne Meara in 1954, and the two even formed a comedy duo known as Stiller and Meara.

The couple would appear on The Ed Sullivan Show quite a bit in the 1960s and '70s.

The two obviously had a wonderful lifelong love story that many only dream of.

Unfortunately, Jerry had to live a few years without Anne, as he sadly passed away in 2015.

The comic duo had two children: Amy and Ben Stiller. He also leaves two grandchildren, both of whom are Ben's children.



