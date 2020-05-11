Ben Stiller mourns the death of & # 39; Great Dad & # 39; and veteran comedian Jerry Stiller

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

To pay tribute to his late father who passed away at the age of 92, the star of & # 39; Night at the Museum & # 39; He remembers him as 'the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years'.

Ben stiller You have lost an important member of your family. In the early hours of Monday morning, May 11, the actor portraying Lawrence "Larry" Daley in "Night in the museum"and its aftermath shared with the world the sad news that his veteran comedian father Jerry stiller, passed away at the age of 92 years.

In making the announcement amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 54-year-old actor made it clear that his father's death has nothing to do with the new virus. "It saddens me to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," he announced in a Twitter post.

In his tribute, the "Zoolander"The star remembered the late comedian as" a great father and grandfather, and the most devoted husband to Anne for about 62 years. "She concluded her post by saying," He will be greatly missed. I love you Papa."

Ben Stiller announced the death of Father Jerry

Jerry's death came five years after his wife, Anne Meara, died at the age of 85 in May 2015 after multiple strokes.

Jerry, who made his Broadway debut in 1954, was best known for his role as Frank Constance in "Seinfeld" as much as Leah ReminiArthur Spooner's father, in "The king of queens"He has starred opposite his actor son Ben in a number of films, including" Zoolander "and its sequel."Heavy weights","Hot chase"and"The heartbreak boy"

After news of Jerry's death broke out, comedian Christopher Titus He took to Twitter to express his anguish. "I am crying," he wrote. "I'm so sorry, and thanks for the joy and laughter Jerry Stiller, you were, and always will be, a golden comedy. RIP."

Fellow comedians remembered Jerry Stiller

Fellow comedian / writer Frank Conniff He has also paid tribute to Jerry via Twitter. "I grew up being a great admirer of this wonderful actor and comedian, and thanks to my friendship with Amy Stiller"I had the great honor of having dated him a few times," she recalled. "Literally the kindest man I've ever met in show business. Rest in peace, Jerry Stiller."