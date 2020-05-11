Ben Platt is dating his beloved Evan Hansen successor, Noah Galvin

Ben platt and Noah Galvin they are officially your next favorite celebrity couple.

First Dear Evan Hansen The stars have shared that they have not only come close during the coronavirus pandemic, but have also given it a title.

While being interviewed for Little known facts podcast with Ilana Levine, Galvin, who starred Smart booking, shared that the two were dating. "I asked him this morning, I thought, can we talk about this?" The actor shared. "And he says, 'Don't get into our core, but yes, people may know that.' It's still relatively new."

The couple took on the role of Evan Hansen in the Tony Award-winning musical. They are also not the first couples to have emerged from Dear Evan Hansen. For starters, Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross They are also an article.

Of this, Galvin joked, "I know it's so incestuous. But it makes sense, like we all went through war together. We all feel very connected."