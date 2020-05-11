Ben Platt is dating his beloved Evan Hansen successor, Noah Galvin

Ben platt and Noah Galvin they are officially your next favorite celebrity couple.
First Dear Evan Hansen The stars have shared that they have not only come close during the coronavirus pandemic, but have also given it a title.
While being interviewed for Little known facts podcast with Ilana Levine, Galvin, who starred Smart booking, shared that the two were dating. "I asked him this morning, I thought, can we talk about this?" The actor shared. "And he says, 'Don't get into our core, but yes, people may know that.' It's still relatively new."
The couple took on the role of Evan Hansen in the Tony Award-winning musical. They are also not the first couples to have emerged from Dear Evan Hansen. For starters, Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross They are also an article.
Of this, Galvin joked, "I know it's so incestuous. But it makes sense, like we all went through war together. We all feel very connected."
The 26-year-old, who recently celebrated his birthday on May 6, also spoke about the special gift Platt gave him.
"In a nutshell, Ben made me a birthday video," he shared. "Ben, very sweetly in the past, like, probably three months, you've been putting this video together for me. They're all my favorite drag queens from RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race and beyond and all my friends dragged, wishing me a happy birthday. "
Galvin also confirmed that the two are currently in quarantine together.
While the two have appeared on each other's social media accounts, it is not until now that they have confirmed the status of their relationship.
In March, the couple took to Instagram to share a special video from their "QuaranTunes Dance Party,quot; to encourage the spirit of their fans and followers and raise money for the relief of COVID-19.
"We can all dance to the same playlist from our respective quarantines and shake our nerves together," Platt said during the video.
He also shared that viewers could donate to the New York City Food Bank to help them continue to make "contributions to keep the less fortunate fed and protected during this terrifying time COVID-19,quot;.
