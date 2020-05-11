Bella Thorne Social Thriller ‘Infamous’ acquired by Vertical Entertainment – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired the North American distribution rights to the Bella Thorne feature. Infamous, The Up News Info has learned. The distributor set a virtual cinema and VOD release date of June 12 for the photo that was written and directed by Joshua Caldwell.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector in Vertical with Arianne Fraser of the Highland Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers. Highland is representing overseas sales in Infamous.

Vertical entertainment



Thorne plays Arielle, a young woman who lives in a small Florida town, trapped in a restaurant. Arielle has always wanted more: fame, popularity, and admiration. But when she falls in love with a recently paroled young criminal named Dean, she drags him into a life of danger, learning that posting his criminal exploits on social media is an easy way to achieve viral fame. They embark together on a dangerous adventure that leads to robberies, police chases and murders.

Pic also stars Jake Manley (Halfway there, a dog's journey) and Amber Riley (Glee, Directly from Compton) Pic is produced by Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment along with Colin Bates and Michael Jefferson of Lucidity Entertainment and Scott Levenson in association with Vertical Entertainment, Beer Money Worldwide and El Ride Productions. Thor Bradwell is a producer. Sanghani also financed Infamous through its financial arm SSS Film Capital.

"We have always believed that Infamous deserved a dynamic and exciting approach to distribution and merchandising, so we couldn't be more excited to partner with Peter and his team at Vertical Entertainment at the launch of Infamous. They are the perfect company to bring this film to. to the public, "said the filmmakers.

"Bella Thorne is a force to be reckoned with in this high-intensity crime thriller that provides a different view of the desire for fame on social media," says Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment. "We are excited to bring this film to the American public."

