Become a Blair Waldorf Pastel Queen with this Halogen / Atlantic-Pacific sale

30% discount on halogens / Atlantic-Pacific The | Nordstrom

There's no way Blair Eadie wasn't inspired by the other Blair style icon when designing this collection with halogen. I mean there is a damn headband! Lots of pink and shiny pastels flow through this collection. currently 30% off at Nordstrom where this line can be found exclusively.

%MINIFYHTML21ad01e2f7df0bc6ddcaff8aa76d056116%

Cute structured blazers, classic a-line skirts with tulle, floral dresses and bows. This is one of the most whimsical and feminine collections I have seen in a long time and each piece makes me think of Blair Cornelia Waldorf. Launched on this organza skirt and these platform shoes Dream of your fabulous life on the Upper East Side. Nates and Chucks not included.

Nordstrom currently offers free shipping on all orders.