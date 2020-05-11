BBC Studios names Ding Ke as its head of China – Up News Info

BBC Studios has promoted Ding Ke to become its senior vice president and general manager for Greater China.

Ding is currently the head of sales and content formats for the BBC business arm in China and, from June 1, will oversee the company's activity in the country, including distribution, co-production, format sales and services for brand.

She replaces Kelvin Yau, who left in December last year, and will report to BBC Studios Executive Vice President for Asia Pacific, Jon Penn. Acting General Manager Phil Hardman will assume a broader role as senior vice president of business strategy for BBC Studios Asia.

Commenting on Ding's appointment, Penn said: "She has forged new partnerships with clients and is an outstanding ambassador for BBC Studios' Global Distribution business in the region."

Ding, who joined BBC Studios in 2011, added: "I am passionate about BBC Studios content and proud to work with such brilliant teams in Beijing, Taipei and Hong Kong."