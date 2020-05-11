Bay Area economists assess whether the US USA Heading for a depression of COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5): With new unemployment figures showing the loss of 20 million American jobs in the month of April alone, KPIX 5 asked two Bay Area experts to explain where the United States could go in this historic economic moment.

"We are definitely in a big recession," said Dr. Jack Rasmus, a professor at St. Mary’s College. He added that it does not fully meet the criteria for depression.

"(It is) an abnormally deep contraction in the economy," said Dr. Rasmus. "But if you look at history, depressions are always associated with financial accidents too."

The latest employment figures show 14.9 percent unemployment across the country for full-time workers, but Dr. Rasmus said it is important to remember that the number increases to 22.4 percent if part-time employees are included.

"During the Great Depression, we had 25 percent, but it took four years," he said. "We are at 22.4 percent and it's only 3 months. So the big question is, will we see financial declines here sometime in the next 6 to 12 months? If so, we will be in a depression."

It looks like a 1930s scene in East Oakland every Tuesday, as long lines for a food bank stretch three blocks from town.

"These are hardworking, Bay Area residents, the fabric of our community who have lost their jobs," said Dr. César Cruz, a former winner of the Jefferson Award.

In April 2019, KPIX 5 described Dr. Cruz's most recent efforts to build a high school.

Now the community learning center on MacArthur Blvd. has been turned into a donation center that Cruz calls the "store of freedom."

“The last time you came, you saw all of our shelves full of amazing history books. Now it's full of canned goods, with corn, rice and beans, oatmeal, "Cruz said." We had to change them because one of the neighbors told us: "I love your books, don't get me wrong. But I can't eat them."

“So we had to put our own dreams on hold in terms of building our school and responding to the community. If the community needs food, then food is what we need to provide, "added Dr. Cruz.

Both experts agreed that, for people waiting in line at the food bank, the debate over whether it is a recession or a depression is only semantic.

"Yes, it is depression for them," said Dr. Rasmus. "If you have to stand in line at a food bank, it's a depression. It's a soup kitchen. Food banks are the soup kitchens of the 1930s."

"Government data shows that 80 percent of households don't even have $ 400 in savings or emergencies," added Dr. Rasmus. "Income inequality is coming home to rest viciously now."

Dr. Cruz says he has been able to run the food bank with the goodwill of the community, but that donations start to run out just as the lines get longer. Still, he says there are reasons for hope.

"This is the new great depression," said Dr. Cruz. "But you don't have to be so depressed about it. If we learned from history, we survived the great depression. And we did it by building a safety net for everyone. Homies Empowerment is a very humble little safety net run by volunteers. We will survive COVID-19 But we must do it interconnected as a single human family, as a Bay Area family working together to help each other.

Cruz said the public is invited to volunteer or donate food to the Freedom Store through the Homies Empowerment website.