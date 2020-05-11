Baseball Owners, MLBPA Cannot Stupidly Allow Monetary Disputes To Halt Momentum Towards 2020 Restart

Baseball is standing on a very dangerous cliff right now.

The problem is money. It is always money. With no fans in the stands, the owners reportedly want players to agree to an income distribution plan for whatever form the 2020 season takes. The MLBPA sees that as a de facto salary cap, and for the union, that. it is not a beginning.

The pose has begun. Both sides are digging on their heels, prepared for a fight.

That is a horrible, horrible idea. A strike / blockade will never do anyone good, but right now, when the coronavirus pandemic has closed the nation. When unemployment approaches a bottomless 15 percent? When small businesses across the country and on the verge of failure and people are looking at personal financial ruin? Read the room. Reach an agreement, in private.

The idea of ​​a work stoppage (billionaires squabbling with millionaires over how to divide billions of dollars) is colossally stupid. Imagine the reaction if, in some way, everything has to happen: the safety precautions for everyone in the game are satisfactory, the country finally provides enough evidence for extras to be developed for the sport and logistics team by team, for example – it actually happens, and the season is ready to go just to close because the parties cannot agree on how to distribute all the money. Think about it.

Rather than being the sport that returned and helped the country restore a sense of normalcy, baseball would be one thing: the sport that forever shut down its fan base.

This would be worse than canceling the World Series, and it's not particularly close.

I can't help but think about my dad and baseball right now.

My father grew up in St. Louis as a Cardinal fanatic. I listened to games on the radio and read about them in the newspaper. The summer before his freshman year of high school, 1960, he even worked selling popcorn and soda at the original Busch Stadium, hitchhiking to the stadium for almost every game.

That Cardinals squad featured legendary Stan Musial at the end of his career, and Dad loved that infield group, with Bill White at the start, Julian Javier at second and Kenny Boyer at third base. And he was a big fan of George Crowe, the left-handed slugger who was a pinch hitter for the club in 1959 and 1960.

"You always thought I could come over there and hit a home run," my dad told me on the phone Monday. "I loved that."

Dad toured Vietnam, was one of the lucky ones to come back, and left the service in 1972. My parents had me in late 1975 and my sister in 1977. The Cardinals back then weren't great, but Dad was still a fan. . It's baseball, you know?

However, everything changed in 1981.

Baseball halted for two months that summer, a player strike that was the ugliest and most damaging work stoppage in the history of the sport up to that point. For people like my father, a Vietnam vet who was less than a decade out of service, with two children (and another arriving in 1982) and a mortgage that makes $ 19,000 a year, the details didn't matter as much as the fact that millionaire The owners and players who were making what seemed crazy amounts of money closed the sport.

It was unforgivable. Next summer will be my dad's 40th consecutive year without spending a dime from his pocket on baseball tickets.

He still loves sports. He's been to the stadium many times: he was lucky to work for a company that had season tickets, this is how he took me and my brothers to several games a year (and how he was in Game 7 of the World Series of 1982). ) – and he still watches games because he loves sports. We talk about baseball all the time.

He tells me his theories about what the Cardinals need, and I tell him about my experiences at the stadium. He always reads every word of my annual Hall of Fame ballot explanatory column, even if he disagrees with my focus on Steroid Age guys like Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds.

He loves sports. But he hasn't given the owners or the players a dime from his pocket. He doesn't buy concessions when he's at the ballpark (well, he'd buy us popcorn and children's drinks) and he doesn't buy merchandise. Your money is still your money.

For owners and players in 2020, it's all about money. It is always about money.

But if either party has a bit of common sense, they will surely do it for something else. The year 2020 has been unlike anything any of us has ever experienced, and BOTH sides must treat this as such. Billionaire homeowners can endure a season of below-normal profit levels. The MLBPA cannot be concerned with setting a precedent that affects future negotiations.

Close the doors. Hammer the details. Make the damn deal.