Barack Obama calls Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic a "chaotic mess,quot;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Former POTUS Barack Obama has shattered the Trump administration's response to COVID-19, calling it a "chaotic mess."

"It would have been bad even with the best government," he said in a private conference call according to the BBC. "It's been an absolutely chaotic mess when that 'what's in it for me' mindset and 'bugging everyone else' when that mindset is operational in our government."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here