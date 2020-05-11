Barack Obama calls Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic a "chaotic mess,quot;

Former POTUS Barack Obama has shattered the Trump administration's response to COVID-19, calling it a "chaotic mess."

"It would have been bad even with the best government," he said in a private conference call according to the BBC. "It's been an absolutely chaotic mess when that 'what's in it for me' mindset and 'bugging everyone else' when that mindset is operational in our government."

He continued, "What we are fighting against is against these long-term trends where being selfish, being tribal, being divided, and seeing others as enemies has become a stronger drive in American life. And, for True, we are also seeing it internationally, "Obama explained.

Trump jumped on Twitter to disagree:

"We are getting excellent marks for managing the CoronaVirus pandemic, especially the early BAN of people from China, the infectious source, entering the United States. Compare that to the Obama / Sleepy Joe disaster known as H1N1 swine flu. Poor brands, bad polls, I had no idea! "He tweeted.