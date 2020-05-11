Bachelor: LTYH couples take the next step, more or less

Ah Las Vegas, the perfect place to start starting to possibly fall in the direction of love.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart He left the mansion this week to take the remaining four couples on a trip to Sin City, where they dated and prepared for their biggest performances so far. Two couples also prepared for their most important conversations to date, with varying results.

Last week, Chris and Bri simply said "I love you,quot; on stage in front of everyone, and this week, Jamie and Rudi went crazy as they prepared to tell their TV boyfriends that they were starting falling in love with them, that classic stage of relationship that only exists in the Single franchise and requires zero commitment compared to really expressing love, and it's still a massive deal.

But clearly, that seemingly meaningless phrase actually means something, because the couple who didn't have that conversation was sent home for a disconnected performance, so what do we know?