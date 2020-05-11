Bachelor: LTYH couples take the next step, more or less

Ah Las Vegas, the perfect place to start starting to possibly fall in the direction of love.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart He left the mansion this week to take the remaining four couples on a trip to Sin City, where they dated and prepared for their biggest performances so far. Two couples also prepared for their most important conversations to date, with varying results.
Last week, Chris and Bri just said "I love you,quot; on stage in front of everyone, and this week, Jamie and Rudi went crazy as they prepared to tell their TV boyfriends that they were starting falling in love with them, that classic stage of relationship that only exists in the Single franchise and requires zero commitment compared to really expressing love, and it's still a massive deal.
But clearly, that seemingly meaningless phrase actually means something, because the couple who didn't have that conversation was sent home for a disconnected performance, so what do we know?
This week was truly Matt and Rudi's show as the two hijacked their tour bus for their own little nighttime adventure instead of meeting the other couples at the hotel. And as much fun as a free night in a shared room with others at a fancy Las Vegas hotel, Matt and Rudi accomplished something that seemed a little more romantic.
Unfortunately, Matt is not entirely sure if he is falling in love with Rudi, but he might be, but he is confused. So when Rudi confessed to Matt that she was falling in love with him, he responded in perhaps the worst possible way. Worse than "and I hate you,quot; because at least that's one answer.
What Matt said was, "You are very brave for telling your truth, and I appreciate you doing that. Then."
And then silence! No tracking! Then he explained to the cameras that he wanted to make sure he wasn't rushing anything and that everything he said was true, and for some reason he only told the camera and not Rudi!
Meanwhile, Jamie told Trevor that he was falling in love with him, and he said that he was falling in love with her, too, and that he was much less awkward to watch.
Again, the couples' shipping dates felt oddly lopsided.
Chris and Bri were sent to a wedding chapel to sing an intimate song for a newly married couple (and Bri was dressed in white, which feels rude). Matt and Rudi went to a Shaggy concert and took the stage to join Shaggy singing the most romantic song in the world, "It wasn't me,quot;. Jamie and Trevor got an ice rink for them, and Ryan and Natascha smashed cars with bulldozers.
Now don't get us wrong, we'd love to crush cars with bulldozers, but it seemed like the show had already kicked out Ryan and Natascha. We couldn't even see them get their date card or find out what they were doing. We just ran into them already busy crushing cars with bulldozers, and then they shared some champagne near the crushed cars. In a way, very romantic. In other ways, a kind of slap.
In the end, they tried too hard to rework Ed Sheeran's "Perfect,quot; to the point where they barely played the same song, and at one point Natascha handed Ryan a microphone while playing the guitar, forcing him to hold a microphone and strumming with the same hand It was the end for them, but let's guess it is not the end of Natascha's career, because that girl can sing.
Finally, at the end of next week, we'll find out which couple wins this crazy competition and if any of them have survived the past and quarantined filming, or which ones could have a future in this franchise. We really can't wait.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. at ABC
