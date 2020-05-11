Australian Police Arrest Suspect in Murder of Scott Johnson, an American Gay

Detectives in Australia arrested a man in the notorious 1988 murder of a United States gay mathematician who was forced to leave a Sydney cliff in what officials called a hate crime.
Scott Johnson's murder drew attention to a rash of homophobic-fueled crimes in the 1980s and 1990s in which gay men were attacked by youth gangs, sometimes forcing them to leave the cliffs to their death.
New South Wales police, who had initially declared the death a suicide, said they had arrested a 49-year-old man on Tuesday morning and that they would charge him later that day. They did not identify the suspect.
Mick Fuller, the New South Wales Police Commissioner, said he had personally notified the victim's brother, Steve Johnson, who lives in the United States, of the arrest.
"Making that phone call this morning is the highlight of his career: Steve has fought hard for so many years and it has been an honor to be a part of his fight for justice," said Fuller.
"While we have a long way to go in the legal process, it must be recognized that were it not for the determination of the Johnson family," added the commissioner, "we would not be where we are today."
Mr. Johnson's family began requesting a second investigation, which was conducted in 2012, and that reversed the suicide determination and recommended that the police re-investigate.
"I haven't stopped crying in five days," said Steve Johnson. "Today was simply an emotional roller coaster of joy, sadness, and relief."
Her brother, he added, would be grateful that the family did not give up when learning what happened in their last hours. "Now we have an answer, we have a lesson for others who would commit more crimes: that they will get caught," he said.
Isabella Kwai contributed reporting.