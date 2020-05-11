At least 1 killed in car accident in Oakland Hills – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – At least one person died Sunday night when a vehicle veered off Grizzly Peak Boulevard a mile north of State Highway 24, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident was reported around 6 p.m. On Sunday by witnesses who said they saw a silver SUV hit the road. Several other motorists stopped at the scene to try to help, the CHP said.

The Oakland Police Department is now handling the response to the accident; Oakland police did not immediately respond to a request for information.

