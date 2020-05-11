As states rush to reopen, scientists fear a return of the coronavirus

Millions of workers and small business owners who cannot make money while taking refuge in their homes face economic ruin. So dozens of states, seeking to alleviate pain, are emerging from confinement.
Most have not met the minimum criteria for doing so safely, and some are reopening even as coronavirus cases increase, inviting disaster. The dreaded "second wave,quot; of infection may not wait until fall, many scientists say, and can instead turn into a wave storm. breaking unpredictably across the country.
The reopens will continue, however. The question now, scientists say, is whether the nation can minimize harm by intelligently adopting new tactics.
Americans are lining up for antibody tests that can reveal who has some immunity, perhaps opening ways for them to return to normal life. Early (but still controversial) surveys suggest that more Americans may carry antibodies than initially thought.
But while it is still possible to mitigate the impact of the reopens, the nation is finding even this goal difficult.
As the weather warms up, Americans are already struggling to stay home or stay six feet away on crowded beaches, hiking trails, and playgrounds. Every crowd it may have some silent carriers of the virus.
Outside of New York, California, and a few other states, many Americans refuse to wear masks, and governors and mayors have wondered if they should order them. The dispute has even led to threats and A murder.
Fifty brands of antibody tests are available, but Many are inaccurate. Many states are moving too fast for employers and retailers to make environments safe. And the blockades have been woven into partisan politics, with some libertarian extremists, gun rights advocates and anti-vaccine activists painting them as a violation of personal liberties.
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the task force's chief medical adviser, has said he expects cases to increase in closed settings such as nursing homes, prisons, and factories.
"We are not reopening based on science," said Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, former director of the C.D.C. in the Obama administration. "We are reopening based on politics, ideology and public pressure. And I think it will end badly."
All quiet at first
The effects of the reopens will not be immediately apparent, and in the absence of widespread evidence, it will be difficult to know what the country's position is in the fight against the virus.
It takes two to three weeks for newly infected seriously ill patients to require hospitalization. An initial calm may encourage more Americans to let their guard down or more governors to ease the restrictions.
"I am concerned that people will stay home long enough in states that open as soon as possible so that we don't immediately see the second wave, and then other states will draw the wrong lessons," said Dr. Leana Wen, former health commissioner. from Baltimore
Social distancing has been shown to be effective in interrupting viral transmission in places where it was hosted. But now, even formerly terrified New Yorkers, who live at the center of the nation's outbreak, are clearly tired of it.
Nationwide, there are still around 25,000 new confirmed cases per day of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Most are likely to be found within families, experts said, or among health workers and emergency personnel exposed on the job.
To prevent the figure from increasing, some Factories that make essential products, such as fans, have placed workstations six feet away and made temperature controls and masks mandatory.
As well-intentioned as these provisional measures may be, they are part of a precipitous race towards "normal life,quot; that few experts tolerate.
Virtually all guidelines emphasize comprehensive testing and systematic contact tracing.
The test is a painful point. Virtually everyone except Trump says there is very little evidence, but they all disagree on how much is needed.
At a minimum, a state must do enough randomized testing, even among people without symptoms, to detect an increase in cases anywhere within its borders. Otherwise, the first unambiguous sign that something is wrong will be the sound of sirens as oxygen starved patients are taken to a local emergency room.
By then, it may be too late to stem an avalanche of patients for the next week that will overwhelm that hospital.
In rural America, even in relatively wealthy states like Texas, Hospitals with financial difficulties often have few fans, and ambulances must drive long distances.
When hospitals run out of supplies or ambulances do not quickly reach victims of pneumonia, heart attack, stroke, or car accident, many lives can be lost, as it happened in New York.
New York now assesses far more citizens than any other state: twice per capita than California and five times more than Texas. To detect outbreaks early, the Harvard model advocates increasing to 20 million tests per day across the country.
Admiral Brett P. Giroir, head of test strategy for the coronavirus task force, recently He said there was "absolutely no way,quot; to reach that goal, and that eight million tests a month, or about 270,000 a day, could be performed in June.
He admitted that at $ 10 per test, such a company would cost at least $ 1.5 billion a week, but even that is much cheaper, he argued, than the damage that is now being done by keeping the country closed.
For now, the high goal of tracing and testing the contacts of each infected person remains unthinkable. Epidemiological models in the United States and Data from China suggests that each case generates around 50 contacts, so the 25,000 new cases a day in the United States generate another 1.3 million contacts to find each day.
Even under ideal circumstances, it takes about three days for a team of five tracers to find 50 contacts. So if the number of trained contact trackers were to increase to 100,000 from 3,000, the most recent count, the daily case count would still have to drop below 5,000 just to keep up, assuming the trackers work five days a week .
But the daily load barely falls below 25,000.
It has been proposed to digitally automate the work. But for Bluetooth and GPS applications like those used in South Korea to work in the United States and find a useful percentage of a victim's contacts, about 80 percent, calculated Tomas Pueyo, author of an article titled "Coronavirus: How to Test and Track Contacts ”: Apple and Google would have to update their smartphone operating systems with integrated tracking applications that all cell phone owners should use by law. Also, neither location data nor Bluetooth can be disabled.
Americans are unlikely to accept that, Pueyo admitted.
"We fear‘ 1984, "he wrote. "We want to avoid a world powered by artificial intelligence where the government knows all of our movements, rates us according to our behavior, and soon tells us what to think."
Making masks mandatory has great potential to reduce transmission, according to new evidence not only from Asia, where masks have long been common, but also from the Czech Republic, Germany, Israel, and other countries, according to Masks4All, a defense group.
The biggest mistake made in the United States and in some European countries that have failed to control their epidemics "is that people do not wear masks." argued Dr. George F. Gao, director of the China Center for Disease Control, formed at Harvard and Oxford.
Outside of New York, California, and a few other states, many Americans are reluctant to use them.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine rescinded an order to wear masks after state residents "were offended," he said. Stillwater, Oklahoma officials dropped a city order after store employees who asked customers to stay outside were threatened.
Neglected criteria
In the absence of detailed national reopening standards, governors are setting their own, with some allowing much closer human contact than others.
It is or will be possible in 19 states to cut hair or dye the roots, for example. Many states are allowing restaurants to reopen with restrictions that require six feet between diners, outdoor seating only, or disposable menus.
By contrast, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York has declined to set a date to ease statewide restrictions, although the partial reopening of three regions will be allowed on May 15. Although hospitalizations and deaths are steadily decreasing, he said, they are still falling very slowly.
"All this inconvenience, all this confusion, what for?" asked this month. "To keep 100,000 people out of our hospitals, that's what for."
When the restrictions are lifted, he said, the least affected central counties in the state will go first and each economic sector will slowly join in: construction and factory jobs first, and retail establishments that can deliver goods on the sidewalk. Next up: banks, insurance, law firms and other professions. Then restaurants and hotels, and finally entertainment, sports and schools.
One of the most difficult decisions is when to open elementary schools. Doing so is crucial for young parents to return to work, but scientists are not yet sure how much they transmit the disease to their families. France is reopening its schools this week, as are some regions of Australia and much of Europe, so there will soon be some data on the matter.
Unlike New York State, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas are reopening As their cases and deaths skyrocket to new levels, which means, experts say, it's impossible to know when or how high they will peak.
If that happened, a wave of unexpected deaths could generate some sharp political shocks, the researchers predicted.
"Excess deaths can have some serious consequences for governors," said Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the Columbia disaster preparedness center.
Frustrated Americans, eager to get out of the blockades, often don't realize how lax the restrictions in this country compare to those imposed elsewhere.
In Chinese cities, only a small body of essential workers could leave the house for months. There were practically no trips between cities.
People who are lucky enough to live in apartment complexes with internal gardens can walk there; Others had to stay indoors, unable to buy even food or medicine. Construction committees grouped grocery orders and distributed them internally.
No city was allowed to reopen in China until it hit 14 days of zero new cases, a standard that no US city must meet.
In Italy, many residents were not allowed to go more than 200 yards from their homes without written government authorization. Police blockades that enforce that rule were everywhere.
If deaths in the United States increased, severe measures like these could be imposed, in theory.
The Spanish flu of 1918 offers some lessons.
A A new analysis of that epidemic by the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Massachusetts, concluded that several closure measures were "clearly successful,quot; in reducing death rates. But they ultimately failed to curb overall mortality in most cities because they were raised prematurely.
School closings and bans on public gatherings generally lasted only 36 days, according to the report, and Americans generally tolerated quarantine for just 18 days.
"The lesson for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in 2020 is that, to reduce overall deaths," wrote lead author Robert J. Barro, such interventions "must be sustained for much longer than a few weeks."
"Most likely," he added, "12 weeks works much better than four to six weeks."
Uncontrolled experiments
Dr. Frieden, the former C.D.C. director, now heads Resolve to Save Lives, the public health advocacy group that has released detailed reopening guidelines.
"Every day, I look at the two models to address this," he said. "China's model, which is to use the world's most authoritarian regime and the best digital tracking system to chase and stop every case and then wait for a vaccine." So far, it's working. "
Rather, he said, Sweden is trying to achieve "herd immunity,quot; by allowing healthy young people to become infected at what they expect to be a slow and steady rate. Elementary schools are open, higher schools are closed, everyone is asked to be careful in public, and older adults are asked to stay home.
Israel more or less follows the Swedish model, said Dr. Frieden, just as Asian countries more or less follow that of China.
"And then," he added, "there is the American approach, which is:‘ What the hell: I heard something on Fox News. Let's try it! & # 39; "
The Swedish model looks attractive. Television news programs have shown smiling Swedes drinking in outdoor cafes, shopping for clothes, grooming their hair, and enjoying other little pleasures that Americans have been denied for many weeks.
But Sweden is paying a high price, and Dr. Frieden called its success "still to be determined."
As of Sunday, it is the death rate per capita is 319 per million Swedes, which is higher than the figure in the United States, which is 242 deaths per million.
Other Scandinavian countries, with varying degrees of confinement, have much lower death rates: 91 per million in Denmark, 40 in Norway, 48 in Finland and 29 in Iceland.
Having 50 states and more territories doing competitive and uncoordinated experiments in reopening is "challenging Mother Nature to kill you or someone you love," said Dr. Frieden. "Mother Nature beats at the end, and she beats a thousand."