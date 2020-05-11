As companies reopen, Texas reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases and 39 more deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– As the number of cases increased in Dallas and Tarrant County, state health officials on Sunday reported more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus and an additional 39 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a total of 38,869 confirmed cases and 1,088 deaths, an increase of 37,860 cases and 1,049 deaths reported on Saturday.

The actual numbers are likely to be higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest that people can become infected and not feel sick.

Hairdressers and beauty salons were allowed to reopen in Texas on Friday. Last week, the state's restaurants and retailers were allowed to reopen with limited capacity.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

