Artist of the week: Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton tops the country music chart for the umpteenth time as he gives his girlfriend Gwen Stefani his first number 1 country song with his latest collaboration.

Up News Info –

Today, many celebrities choose to keep their works separate from their private lives, but Blake Shelton is doing the opposite. Since leaving gwen Stefani In 2015, the 43-year-old country music singer has collaborated with his girlfriend multiple times while maintaining a healthy balance between his professional and personal life.

They put their romance on display in their latest duet "Nobody But You" and it became a huge success. The single rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart dated May 2 and reached second place on Airplay's Hot Country Songs chart, streaming and sales. It got 9.4 million transmissions in the US. USA And it sold 9,000 downloads in the week ending April 23.

The song saw Blake and Gwen declaring their love for each other, while the music video matched the romantic and heartfelt lyrics as it offered a glimpse into the couple's everyday life on their Oklahoma ranch. It was the third studio duet for the duo, after 2016's "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" and 2017's "You Make It Feel Like Christmas".

%MINIFYHTMLc9dbd002e57f193d1489ad6e3d99998414%

While Blake has topped the country music charts numerous times, it's the first time for his girlfriend that he started his career as a pop / rock band leader. Definitely. "Gwen is having great success right now!" Blake joked in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon. "Who would have ever thought that Gwen Stefani on country radio?"

Gwen was pleasantly surprised by the feat. "Trying to understand the fact that I even know you, Blake Shelton. Just being in such a beautiful classic duo!" she tweeted. "Thank you! For taking me with you on this journey !! I am so grateful and amazed at all the support everyone has given us !!? !!"

The single appeared on Blake's 2019 compilation album "Fully Loaded: God & # 39; s Country". Boosted with its most successful singles from two previous albums along with four new songs and one cover, the album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 200 and jumped directly to first place on the Top Country Albums ranking.