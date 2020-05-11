Arjun Kapoor gets excited on Mother's Day

Social media portals were flooded with adorable posts by various stars on the occasion of Mother's Day yesterday. As we read some beautiful poems and notes,

Arjun Kapoor's desire filled our hearts more than anything. The actor lost his mother, Mona Kapoor in 2012, just before the release of his debut film.

Speaking about how he was managing the day, along with the stress of the running of the bulls, Arjun shared a video on social media and said he was a little irritated that Mother's Day with the running of the bulls was getting heavy to handle. The actor said: "Dealing with Mother's Day. Rambling my thoughts out loud. Don't bother you, but there is an emotional guy on Sunday who. Blocking I can handle the lekin Mother's Day and blocking together thoda zyada ho gaya yaar … emotions ko system se bahar nikalte hue, Happy Mother's Day for all the incredible souls that exist The most important thing: Happy Mother's Day, mom I miss you always and forever.





He also added that it is a bittersweet feeling for him to see people express their love for their mothers. He said, "It feels good to see so many people who love their mothers, and I guess at the same time it is bittersweet for someone like me who would like to say it, but

hypocrisy. I was a little angry and irritated, but finally, I realized that I wanted to post this. I am sure many people are without their parents right now. Many of you are not connected to them or cannot feel the heat that you feel.

Our heart is with you, Arjun.