Another popular hit from New York rapper DEAD – Nick Blixky! (Graphic video)

Another of Brooklyn's best rappers in New York was shot dead last night, MTO News confirmed.

Nick Blixky was shot dead in his hometown on Sunday night.

Here is a video of him lying lifeless: WARNING CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

The emerging artist, whose real name is Nickalus Thompson, was found covered in gunshot wounds. His lifeless body was discovered by police at Prospect Lefferts Gardens around 9:30 p.m.

Police say Nick Blixky was shot at least a dozen times in the torso and buttocks. He was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals / Kings County, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Initial online reports claimed the rapper, who is affiliated with Brooklyn Blixkys (a branch of the Gangster Disciples), was shot by police. But Nick's brother dispelled those rumors. According to Nick's brother, it was the OPPS that killed him:

Nick Blixky is the last premier New York rapper to be killed. Earlier this year, best-selling rapper Pop Smoke was shot dead in Los Angeles. Police believe his murder may have been related to meat among gangs.

Here's some of Nick Blixky's music. May he rest in peace: