Another popular hit from New York rapper DEAD – Nick Blixky! (Graphic video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Another of Brooklyn's best rappers in New York was shot dead last night, MTO News confirmed.

Nick Blixky was shot dead in his hometown on Sunday night.

Here is a video of him lying lifeless: WARNING CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

The emerging artist, whose real name is Nickalus Thompson, was found covered in gunshot wounds. His lifeless body was discovered by police at Prospect Lefferts Gardens around 9:30 p.m.

nick-blixby-3

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here