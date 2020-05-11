Another competent Korean car: the Kia Niro EV, overhauled

The Kia Niro EV is another battery-powered electric vehicle that proves that the Korean auto industry is at the top of its game right now. Jonathan Gitlin

The Niro EV shares a lot of technology with the Hyundai Kona EV, including the front charging port. Jonathan Gitlin

My brain calls this shape a familiar hatchback, but Kia says it's a crossover. Either way, it is practical for modern life.

A look under Niro's hood. Kia

Perforated leather seats and the rotary drive selector reveal that this variant of the Niro is fully electric. Jonathan Gitlin

The EPA says the Niro EV has a range of 239 miles, but I think it could be pessimistic. Jonathan Gitlin

At launch, the 8-inch infotainment system was the pre-order for the premium trim version. For MY 2020, it is now standard, and the Premium car has a 10.25-inch system. But our car was a 2019. The system crashed a few times while driving, which is unusual for a Kia. Jonathan Gitlin

Buttons, ports and wireless charging. Jonathan Gitlin

The center console is much smarter than the hybrid and the PHEV Niros has to offer. Jonathan Gitlin

There is a little more storage under the cargo area floor so you can pack a charging cord or anything else. Jonathan Gitlin %MINIFYHTML15ce96bec81994c0b87a3f99c870775716%

The Kia Niro EV is a battery powered electric vehicle that I have been eager to drive for a while now. Two years ago, I tried the $ 26,000 Niro, a 40mpg (5.9L / 100km) hybrid that wowed me. Last year, it was the Niro PHEV, a plug-in hybrid that beefed up the battery in exchange for not much more money. Both still had an internal combustion engine; the $ 39,090 Niro EV no. But for some subtle design clues, you may not know of each other, but a white nose grille and blue trim pieces highlight the game as this version abandons ICE.

Instead, a 64kWh lithium-ion battery lives low between its shafts. Beneath the hood is a 201 hp (150 kW), 291 lb-ft (395 Nm) permanent magnet synchronous motor that powers the front wheels. If those specs sound familiar, they should be: The Niro EV shares its electric powertrain with another budget Korean BEV, the Hyundai Kona EV.

As we discussed with Niro's hybrid review, Kia calls it a crossover. If it does, it depends on how sensitive it is to your visual height: as a shape, it screams, "I'm a mini SUV,quot; much more gently than the Kia Seltos we saw last week. Don't sit too high, enough for a little extra situational awareness, perhaps, but still a couple of inches shorter than another Kia is a hatchback or crossover, the Alma. Punch it where you want, that part is probably not as important as it fits into the lifestyle.

Practicality of the family car

And, for a family of four, it should. The front-seat experience is almost identical to the hybrid and PHEV variants – the only thing that really betrays the game is a different center console that swaps a traditional drive lever for a rotary-drive selector that's much closer to hand. It also provides a much smarter selection of storage options between the front seats. The cup holders can be retracted when you don't need them and then pop out at the push of a button when you do, and there are cable passages and covers to hide stuff from prying eyes when parked.

Rear seat passengers can notice the shift in the powertrain if they jump from one variant to another. The Niro EV has to give its battery more internal space, and this is shown by the loss of approximately one and a half inches of headroom (37.7 inches / 958mm) and legroom (36 inches / 914mm). . But it can still seat two adults comfortably in the back, or more likely, a pair of car seats. The charging capacity is also reduced somewhat by the need to charge so much lithium ion. But at 18.5 cubic feet (524L) with the rear seats in use and 53 cubic feet (1,500L) with the rear seats folded, fully electric use doesn't mean you have to leave most of your things at home on long trips.

Smart driving

Driving the Niro EV is a lot like driving a Kona EV, thanks to what both OEMs call their intelligent regenerative braking system. Behind the spokes of the steering wheel are a pair of paddles, the type you could use to shift gears in a sports car. Here, they allow you to quickly and easily adjust the amount of regenerative braking that occurs when you take your foot off the gas pedal. The left increases regeneration, from scratch so you can navigate efficiently, up to three, slowing you down to up to 0.25G. The right does the opposite, facilitating takeoff regeneration setup. (The car also brakes regeneratively when you depress the actual brake pedal, so you don't have to worry about wasting kinetic energy if you have to slow down more suddenly.)

I don't remember what the Kona sounded like now, but my wife and I were fans of the noise the Niro makes while driving. Kia says the sound is "a fantastic techy buzz when you move that evokes the speed of science fiction," which is a very good description.

For intermittent traffic, I like to have as much feedback as possible, for driving with a pedal. Conversely, if I'm cruising, even at 25 mph (40 km / h) on now empty streets, I'd rather not keep my foot on the gas all the time once I've reached my speed. And sometimes you just want to slow down a little bit, the way you can use engine braking in a conventional car. Kia's (and Hyundai's) paddle approach makes it extremely simple to change this as conditions dictate, and you might even prefer it to the regenerative braking paddle on the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

The Niro EV has another trick to increase the efficiency that regenerative braking implies, again shared with the Kona EV. Take advantage of the car's forward-facing cruise control radar to keep tracking distances to a car in the front when you're in the inertia position. So if you are traveling at 25 mph and the car in front starts to brake, it starts to brake regeneratively to keep the gap the same, so you don't need to apply the brake pedal yourself to avoid the risk of hit from the back. . The system will also vary the amount of regeneration when going up or down slopes to keep the deceleration rate constant, again, similar to engine braking in a conventionally powered vehicle.

The Niro EV offers you four different driving modes: Eco, Eco +, Normal and Sport. These alter the mapping of the accelerator pedal (and also the severity of the regeneration), although Eco + also limits the maximum speed and the amount of total energy drawn from the battery, and cuts the AC in the name of maximizing range. In Sport, the throttle will give you enough torque to easily overcome the available grip of the front tires (low rolling resistance). In fact, you can even squeak and torque control in Echo if you're far enough ahead from a standstill. That also means there isn't a lot of grip for tight corners, but if you want an EV to grab, save the extra mass for a Tesla Model 3 Performance or Porsche Taycan.

Fast charge? Not so fast …

The EPA rates the Niro EV at 239 miles (385 km) with a full battery. In practice, the power consumption indicator on the display of the main instrument told me that I managed between 4 and 5.5 miles / kWh (6.4-8.9km / kWh), and over 4,500 miles, that particular press fleet Niro EV it had averaged 3.6 miles / kWh (5.8km / kWh). Which means a Niro EV should have a range more than enough for normal use, even if you only plug it in every other day. With a level 2 charger, the Niro EV will charge at 7.2kW and it takes around 9.5 hours to go from empty to full. CCS DC fast charging is standard on EX and EX Premium versions ($ 44,000), but be careful: Although Kia says it's capable of charging at 100kW, the most you can see is 77kW, and then only for short bursts.

I took advantage of a recently opened Electrify America station to test the car's fast charging chops, arriving with a state of charge of 46 percent. Just over 38 minutes later, it was 79 percent, having absorbed 26kWh. That left me with an indicated 201-mile range, but if you want to match Kia's claims of "approximately 100 miles of range in 30 minutes," you should probably hit a fast charger with less than 20 percent SoC and a full battery. hot . DC fast charging was also complicated by the fact that during the initial handshake with the charger, the car says it can cope with up to 150kW, leading to a more expensive $ / kWh stand. Therefore, Kia and EA set up a Kia Select program that keeps its fast charge at 35c / min to accommodate that quirk, which should make road trips in a Niro EV much more enjoyable.

With a starting price of $ 39,090 before the IRS tax credit of $ 7,500 and any local incentives, the Niro EV is about the price you would expect for a BEV with this type of range and equipment. As we expect from Korean automakers, the list of standard equipment is generous and includes a full complement of advanced driver assistance systems: forward and reverse cross-traffic collision warnings, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping and blind spot monitors. We tested the EX Premium version, which adds an electric sunroof, a larger infotainment display (now 10.25-inch for MY2020), vented front seats, as well as convenient features like wireless cell phone charging and parking sensors. Our test car also included a $ 1,080 cold weather package (a battery heater and a heat pump).

The downside to all of this is that you can only buy a Niro EV in one of the twelve states in the US. USA–California, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington. Kia can only hold so many batteries in its hands, so the United States has to compete with other markets for supply. Kia North America is concentrating its efforts on those states with a zero-emission mandate, as there is enough demand there to absorb every BEV it can bring.

