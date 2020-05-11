Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer celebrate Son Gene's first birthday with a party at home

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer celebrated their son Gene David's first birthday last week with a home party in the midst of the COVID-19 shutdown. The comedian sent a family photo of the trio celebrating Gene's first year to her fans, and she wrote in her message that they were sending her a lot of love.

Schumer also posted a photo on Instagram to mark Gene's first birthday. The sweet photo showed the mother and son taking a nap together, and in the caption she wrote "I am so glad it was you. Hbd."

In the comments, Michael Rappaport wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Mean Gene🎁🎁", while Kelly Rowland added: "Awwwwww !! Happy birthday, handsome boy! 😍". Natalie Portman, Octavia Spencer, Padma Lakshmi, and Elizabeth Berkley also posted birthday messages for little Gene.

Schumer recently revealed on his podcast Amy Schumer presents: 3 girls, 1 Keith that she and Fischer had changed Gene's name after realizing what his name sounded like. Schumer and Fischer originally gave Gene Atell's middle name in honor of Schumer's friend Dave Attell.

But, after realizing the Gene Attell Fischer name, it looked a lot like "genital fissure," Schumer and Fischer decided to make the switch to Gene David.

"So do you know that Gene, our baby's name has officially changed? It is now Gene David Fischer," Schumer revealed. "It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we found out that we accidentally called our son 'genital'."

Schumer's friend, Claudio O’Doherty, told Schumer on the podcast that his mother had pointed this out to him. O'Doherty said his mother told him, "Amy called her son‘ genital. " It was hard for him to believe, but then he realized it was true.

the Derailed train Star opted for David's middle name because the name does two things. First, he still honors his friend Dave Attell, which is what he tried to do with the original name. And, Schumer's father Gordon also has David's middle name.

While in quarantine, Amy Schumer filmed a new series for Food Network titled Amy Schumer learns to cook. Chris Fischer is an award-winning cookbook author who will actually be cooking most of the time using fresh ingredients from the farm.

Amy Schumer learns to cook premieres Monday, May 11 on the Food Network.



