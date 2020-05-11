Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 47 years of Zanjeer by sharing a poster with fans

There are some movies that can be called a milestone in an actor's movie. race. Zanjeer is undoubtedly one of those movies in the legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan's illustrious career. Helped turn it into a superstar and gave him the nickname of the angry young man man. The 1973 action drama featured Pran and Jaya Bachchan along with Bachchan in the main roles. The film was directed by Prakash Mehra.Today, the film celebrates the 47th anniversary of its release.

Celebrating this special day, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback Zanjeer poster on social networks. The late veteran actor Pran may He will also be seen on the poster alongside Big B, who plays a tough cop in the movie.

Check out the poster below:

T 3527 – 47 years of ZANJEER .. !! pic.twitter.com/qvwoZPBGtW %MINIFYHTML02b511818ab626481629c48b5b72dc4d14% & mdash; Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 10, 2020

