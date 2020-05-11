American Olympic bobsledder Pavle Jovanovic killed by suicide at age 43

Olympic sled Pavle Jovanovic He died of suicide on Sunday, May 3. He was 43 years old.

"The winter sports community has suffered a tragic loss," said USA CEO Bobsled / Skeleton Aron McGuire in a statement on May 9. "Pavle's passion and commitment to sledding was seen and felt by his teammates, coaches, competitors and sports fans. He lived life to the fullest and had a lasting influence on all those who had the opportunity to spend time with Whether Pavle was pushing his teammates to be their best on the track and in the weight room, or causing laughter to his friends, he was known for always giving 100% in everything he focused on. Pavle's impact on each of us will be remembered and celebrated. "

McGuire was also a former teammate of Jovanovic's.

On social media, the teammates of the late Olympic bobsledder shared their own tributes.

Former American sled coach Greg Sand He wrote in a Facebook tribute: "We lost another good gliding sport last week. If there was ever a sled born to push heavy objects, man, it was Pavle. Pavle was definitely a unique original."