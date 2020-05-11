American Olympic bobsledder Pavle Jovanovic killed by suicide at age 43

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images
Olympic sled Pavle Jovanovic He died of suicide on Sunday, May 3. He was 43 years old.
"The winter sports community has suffered a tragic loss," said USA CEO Bobsled / Skeleton Aron McGuire in a statement on May 9. "Pavle's passion and commitment to sledding was seen and felt by his teammates, coaches, competitors and sports fans. He lived life to the fullest and had a lasting influence on all those who had the opportunity to spend time with Whether Pavle was pushing his teammates to be their best on the track and in the weight room, or causing laughter to his friends, he was known for always giving 100% in everything he focused on. Pavle's impact on each of us will be remembered and celebrated. "
McGuire was also a former teammate of Jovanovic's.
On social media, the teammates of the late Olympic bobsledder shared their own tributes.
Former American sled coach Greg Sand He wrote in a Facebook tribute: "We lost another good gliding sport last week. If there was ever a sled born to push heavy objects, man, it was Pavle. Pavle was definitely a unique original."
The Toms River, NJ native started bobsleighing in 1997.
Jovanovic won the World Championship bronze medal in 2004. In 2006, he finished seventh in the two-man and four-man events at that year's Winter Olympics with Todd Hays.
"You never know what people are going through external appearances," another former teammate Jason Dorsey wrote on Facebook. "We have to talk to them and listen more. I will work on that in the future."
Ex bobsledder Clayton Meeks He replied to Dorsey on Facebook, echoing a similar sentiment: "For me, Pav exuded that super confident athlete, who could back up his cheek. You never know what's going through someone's head."
On Instagram, three times Olympic and sledding Steve Mesler wrote a heartbreaking tribute in response to Jovanovic's death.
"Pav, I can't believe another one of these should be written. I can't believe it's you I'm writing this about," Mesler wrote, along with photos and videos of the deceased athlete. "My personal legend, the athlete who set the standard for focus, dedication, meticulousness and driving, tragically took his own life at the age of 43. You will no longer have to keep up the line with that broken hamstring. half., friend. We'll make sure your brother, sister and parents know the person and the athlete you were. "
Mesler also called Jovanovic "the best teammate anyone has ever had."
He continued, "I knew your success would mean their success. It taught me that. It taught me to care about the sleep, nutrition, therapy, and work ethic of my teammates in the gym and behind closed doors as much as I cared." about mine. It taught me about the need to be mentally healthy, not for life, but for sports success. "
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
