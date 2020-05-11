American Idol Remote Ending: Special Guests, Great Performances

It is the first time for American idol: A remote ending.

Sunday May 17 American idol will conclude its season 18 (third season on ABC) with a remote live ending with the return of American idol veterans Cynthia Erivo, the Rascal Flatts and more.

After the Top 5 reveal, contestants will perform two songs: the first to celebrate their Top 5 placement, the second a previously performed song and their new officer American idol single. Before voting in real time to determine the winner, Lionel richie will perform "We are the world,quot; with Katy Perry, Luke Bryant and past American idol contestants included Alejandro Aranda alias Scarypoolparty, Gabby barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.