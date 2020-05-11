American Idol Remote Ending: Special Guests, Great Performances

It is the first time for American idol: A remote ending.
Sunday May 17 American idol will conclude its season 18 (third season on ABC) with a remote live ending with the return of American idol veterans Cynthia Erivo, the Rascal Flatts and more.
After the Top 5 reveal, contestants will perform two songs: the first to celebrate their Top 5 placement, the second a previously performed song and their new officer American idol single. Before voting in real time to determine the winner, Lionel richie will perform "We are the world,quot; with Katy Perry, Luke Bryant and past American idol contestants included Alejandro Aranda alias Scarypoolparty, Gabby barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.
Here's what you can expect, with more surprises planned:
Cynthia Erivo and Top 11 to make a mix of iconic icons Aretha Franklin songs
Lauren Daigle and Top 5 for the platinum hit "You Say,quot;.
Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker perform "Bless the broken path,quot;.
Luke Bryan will perform his new single "One Margarita,quot;.
Katy Perry will perform her new single "Daisies,quot; on her television debut.
The 7 best contestants are: Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Just sam and Louis Knight.
After production stopped due to the spread of the coronavirus, American idol He sent the Top 21 home and finally resumed production with remote shooting shows on April 26.
the American idol The finale airs on Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. at ABC
%MINIFYHTML3211496889e6cc1bbdf5c4184ee6e76c15%