AMC Entertainment Shares Up 60% on Amazon Interest Report – Up News Info

Shares of AMC Entertainment rose a strong 40% in early trading on Monday in a UK report The Daily Mail that Amazon may be interested in acquiring the theater chain, which has been hit hard by COVID-19.

The report is not confirmed. AMC Entertainment did not comment. Amazon was not immediately available for comment.

Up News Info sources tell us that there are no conversations.

The Daily Mail article was published Sunday. AMC owns the Odeon circuit in the UK.

The movement of the actions was remarkable. AMC shares were trading at $ 5.62, almost 40% more. They had risen by up to 70% in premarket trading.

It is a welcome impulse. From a 52-week high of nearly $ 14, stocks fell to a low of less than $ 2 as revenue dried up when, and other exhibitors, were forced to close their theaters. AMC Entertainment has significant debt, making it vulnerable in such a major business recession and fueling speculation about a possible bankruptcy. Majority owner Wanda, the Chinese real estate giant, has denied this. The company raised $ 500 million in new cash in a debt sale last month to continue operating and has applied for federal aid, but the status of that is unclear.

%MINIFYHTML4bd7704c961669355a50890192d525b916%

"We would be surprised if an acquisition of Amazon was below record lows in a transaction that is likely to be in cash (rather than shares) would be attractive to AMC's major shareholders," said Eric Wold, analyst at B. Riley. FBR.

"I don't believe it or understand it," said another analyst who follows AMC.

Exhibitors have spoken about the reopening in late June and July, operating at reduced capacity with social distancing and other precautionary measures.

Anthony D’Alessandro contributed to this report.