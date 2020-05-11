Home Entertainment Amanda Seales drags Justin Timberlake for disabling comments on Ahmaud Arbery Post

Amanda Seales drags Justin Timberlake for disabling comments on Ahmaud Arbery Post

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Insecure star Amanda Seales criticized pop singer Justin Timberlake for a post shared on his social media about the recently assassinated unarmed black runner, Ahmaud Arbery.

Timberlake posted a picture of Ahmaud, you can caption the post, "If you're not outraged, you should be. Justice for #AhmaudArbery," but he turned off the post's comments.

