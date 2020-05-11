Amanda Seales drags Justin Timberlake for disabling comments on Ahmaud Arbery Post

Insecure star Amanda Seales criticized pop singer Justin Timberlake for a post shared on his social media about the recently assassinated unarmed black runner, Ahmaud Arbery.

Timberlake posted a picture of Ahmaud, you can caption the post, "If you're not outraged, you should be. Justice for #AhmaudArbery," but he turned off the post's comments.

"Dedicated to @justintimberlake and the white artists who show 'solidarity' posts about #ahmaudarbery but close their IG comments / responses," underlines the Seales video. "There is no half step. This is how you ally yourself. You get on the grass with your fans who are also fans of racist rhetoric. #TURNEMON."

Then he ranted about the move. This is aimed at all those white celebrities. You see, I turned off my comments because I got tired of arguing with racists. But you know what, it's your turn. "

She continued, "Saying I don't see color, over and over / It's the bitter smell of a strange fruit in the air, yes, yes, yes," she said, referring to the song "Strange Fruit."