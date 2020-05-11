All hail Methyd & # 39; s Drag Race

Screenshot: Vh1 Screenshot: Vh1

Last week, RuPaul announced a new list of Drag Race All Stars competitors, which means the current season of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race is rapidly turning towards its conclusion, like the circle of Endurance race Life demands that a season of the franchise die in order for a new installment to be born. In the workshop, the remaining six queens have begun to appear that staying in the competition is akin to appeasing an angry god, with Jackie praising his salvation in last week's miraculous double and Shantay. Heidi also had a religious experience in learning that the word "epiphany" has only one "h", giving the new sect of the Heidevotees (of which I am a member) a new term for our liturgy. Hepiphany Hereafter it will be the term for inspired ecstasy as he watches Heidi Before N Closet grimace like a newborn lamb learning something new.

The mini challenge invokes the recurring Endurance race sacrament of using puppets to point out the flaws of the competition, and Jackie used her puppet Sherry Pie as a container to say all the things the public shouts about Sherry Pie weekly: she's a smug pony who seems to be skating on the inexplicable harshness of the judges for her, though Jackie is too politely Canadian to say the latter despite her truthfulness. Jackie's "chew the landscape" joke was inspired, and she deservedly won the mini challenge. Of the other puppeteers, Sherry was predictably cruel, giving Heidi a masculine hillbilly accent that bears no resemblance to Heidi's naturally sweet tones. Gigi laughed at her own jokes until she realized that no one else was laughing. Crystal and Jaida were fine, and Heidi was correct in their assessment that, after the muppet madness last week but endearing, Endurance race has become "The Crystal Show". AND Crystal Methyd's Drag Race is much more optimistic and kind than Sherry cake time It would have been if the editors hadn't cut most of their footage due to accusations that Sherry is even more horrible off-camera.

The maxi-challenge was one of the biggest tests of charisma, uniqueness, nerves and talent. Endurance race Deals: The remaining six queens are given three to five minutes alone on stage with no real guidelines to entertain a live audience other than vague instructions to be entertained. Previous iterations of this challenge have included Ru and Michelle Roasts, talent shows, and stand-up comedies. When the challenge goes well, Bianca Del Rio presents herself to the world as a stand-up comedian, when it goes wrong, Phi Phi O & # 39; Hara sings a capella and the collective pull of the audience sinking into secondhand shame probably create a new black hole in another part of the cosmos. This week's instruction was to create a one-woman show, but the interpretations of what that meant varied greatly.

Jackie Cox has struggled throughout the season to find out who her character really is, and she was clearly trying to avoid being personal with some awkward jokes. But guest mentor Whoopi Goldberg and Ru wisely advised that the stand-up might not be Cox's forte. Instead, Cox ended up creating a bit confessional and poignantly honest about how her parents' differing expectations have been the source of Jackie's conflicting wishes to hide and act.

In previous weeks, Ru has given Heidi specific instructions in the workshop on how to perform well in challenges, including working to find new names, but this week Whoopi simply gave Heidi a short course on movement for the stage and he left it on his. -woman display plot devices. The result was a bit of a disaster. In her family-themed parody, Jackie was able to quickly and easily differentiate between her parents with a quick change of glasses and divergent accents. But the players in Heidi's headline of a family picnic morphed into voice and character, turning into a confusing drop of Heidi, which is delightful but perhaps not ready for a challenge of this magnitude.

Unlike Jackie, Crystal seems to have entered this competition knowing exactly who she is, a good-natured weirdo for whom drag is a platform for drawing strange characters. Crystal's phenomenal Phil, an exotic 80s dance instruction was possibly the funniest thing that happened throughout the season. I fully intend to learn the Litterbox and be ashamed drunk with it in the near future.

Sherry Pie also created a character in the form of a drunken psychic who predicts the future with a fish bowl full of alcohol. At least that's what the choppy edit was intended to minimize Sherry's appearance seemed to suggest. What was clear was that a difficult five-minute stop was delayed by a full 17 minutes for Sherry. The "epic thread," as Michelle called it, rocked Jaida, who was scheduled to close the show. Once again, the judges seemed happy to let Sherry do what she wanted, and they giggled along with the performance before letting her slide down the track instead of forcing her to follow the rules her fellow competitors followed.

Gigi Goode's Sartre on a schtick plane was as suitable as anything she has recently done. Jaida, unfortunately, told an embarrassing story about once she got mad at herself (and her boyfriend) that might have been funny if she had included pranks, but it was, on the other hand, just as mortifying as seeing someone piss himself. Heidi and Jaida were clearly in the background, especially considering the evidence from previous episodes that Sherry is simply not criticized by anyone other than a puppet.

On the catwalk, the category was The Color Purple, and everyone was, in fact, wearing purple. Gigi's mother made her a very nice Scooby Doo inspired jumper, and Sherry was a cat. Both were fine. Heidi finally fixed her makeup, much to Michelle's delight. Jackie experimented with a one-eyed Flying Purple People Eater character with a Crystal-esque horn, which turned out well. However, Jackie was unable to beat Crystal at her own game. Crystal's rag doll cow couture inspired by Nick Cave's sound suits was silly and smart at the same time, just like Crystal.

Despite looking beautiful, Jaida and Heidi faced each other at the bottom, while Crystal finally won a challenge, making her a surprisingly strong competitor as we progressed through the closing weeks of the season.

It became apparent that Heidi, by syncing her lips to Prince's "1999", had no chance against Jaida as soon as Jaida took off her flying saucer chapeau and long brown wig to reveal a blonde version of the iconic curly bob of Prince. Both Jaida and Heidi are compelling and energetic performers who understood the tone of the song. But Jaida's experience in the spotlight instead of stealing him really showed up alongside Heidi, who looked like a little sister playing the backup dancer. Heidi was fairly overshadowed, and the little hug they shared as the music faded was a delightful moment between two of this season's highlights. Heidi was sent home with a round of applause from the judges and her fellow competitors, and the fact that it was time to leave did not make it easier to watch her leave. We look forward to the almost certain inclusion of Heidi Something in a future season of All the stars.

And although the word Hepiphany was the clear favorite of Episode 11, it's time to get serious Endurance race Season 12 favorites. Since Sherry has been disqualified, it seems like Crystal is the one to beat, though this episode edit also wants us to participate in Jackie's comeback narrative. Last season's winners Aquaria and Violet make it impossible to rule out Ru's belief that being young is a talent in itself, so Gigi will surely end up being a finalist and could win everything. But here I hope that my cynicism will be rebuked and Jaida will have the opportunity to shine next week and in the final.