Alison Roman writes letter of apology to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo

Author Alison Roman He still has some things to get out of his chest.

On Monday afternoon, the Dining at author took to Twitter to send Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo A formal letter of apology after receiving a backlash for your previous comments.

For a quick review: Friday, Roman's interview with the New consumer it spread like wildfire after criticizing the trade empires of Chrissy and Marie. Soon after, Chrissy expressed how those words "hit her hard."

While Alison apologized to him Cravings Author of cookbooks on Friday night, it looks like she's still trying to make amends.

"I need to formally apologize to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. I used their names disparagingly to try to distinguish myself, for which I have no excuse." began his long letter. "It was stupid, sloppy and callous."

"I need to learn and respect the difference between being unfiltered and uneducated and being impertinent," his message continued. "It is not up to them (or anyone else) to teach me, and I deeply regret that my learning came at the expense of Chrissy and Marie."