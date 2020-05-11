Alison Roman writes letter of apology to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo

Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank; Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Author Alison Roman He still has some things to get out of his chest.
On Monday afternoon, the Dining at author took to Twitter to send Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo A formal letter of apology after receiving a backlash for your previous comments.
For a quick review: Friday, Roman's interview with the New consumer it spread like wildfire after criticizing the trade empires of Chrissy and Marie. Soon after, Chrissy expressed how those words "hit her hard."
While Alison apologized to him Cravings Author of cookbooks on Friday night, it looks like she's still trying to make amends.
"I need to formally apologize to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. I used their names disparagingly to try to distinguish myself, for which I have no excuse." began his long letter. "It was stupid, sloppy and callous."
"I need to learn and respect the difference between being unfiltered and uneducated and being impertinent," his message continued. "It is not up to them (or anyone else) to teach me, and I deeply regret that my learning came at the expense of Chrissy and Marie."
Alison explained that she took time to marinate her interview and the reasoning behind some of her words.
"Among the many awkward things I started to process is the knowledge that my comments were rooted in my own insecurity," he added. "My inability to appreciate my own success without comparing myself and knocking others out, in this case two successful women, is something I definitely struggle with … I don't want to be such a person."
the Dining at The author stated that she did not want to appear as a "victim,quot; in this situation. He also recognized his "white privilege,quot; and how his words to Chrissy and Marie were problematic.
"The fact that it did not occur to me that I had selected two Asian women is one hundred percent a function of my privilege (being blind to racial insensitivity is a discriminatory luxury)," she explained.
She adds: "I know that our culture frequently persecutes women, especially women of color, and I am ashamed to have contributed to that."
Alison not only expressed how much a learning lesson has been, but said her DMs are still open to receiving more comments.
"My apologies again to Marie and Chrissy," read their final note. "I am deeply ashamed and sorry for everyone I hurt with my callousness, especially my friends and colleagues who are blamed for the ignorance that was not theirs."
While Marie Kondo has yet to address Alison's comments, Chrissy recently shared that she is taking a break on social media.
"This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons why you deserved this. It never fails," he said. Cravings Star wrote on Twitter over the weekend.
Shortly after people came to Chrissy's defense, old tweets appeared online that many considered problematic.
"I really hate what this drama has caused this week," Chrissy continued. "Calling my baby boys out of the Petri dish or inventing flight manifests with my name on them to 'Epstein Island', to justify someone else's disdain with me seems gross, so I'll take a little break."
