Alameda County Adds 4 New COVID-19 Test Sites – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Alameda County announced Monday the addition of four new COVID-19 coronavirus test sites throughout the county.

Two of the sites, the REACH Ashland Youth Center at 16335 E. 14th St. in Ashland / Cherryland unincorporated and the Alameda County building at 224 W. Winton Ave. in Hayward, will be held in association with OptumServe Federal Health Services.

The REACH Youth Center site opened Monday, while the county building will open later this week; Both test sites will offer walk-in testing by appointment only.

The other two test sites, both located in East Oakland, are being launched through a partnership between the City of Oakland, the community-organized relief effort nonprofit and Verily Life Sciences.

The Roots Community Health Center, located at 9925 International Blvd., opened last Wednesday for walk-in testing, while walk-in testing is expected at Allen Temple Baptist Church, located at 8501 International Blvd., start later. this week. Testing at both sites is also by appointment.

"These new sites help Alameda County dramatically expand testing for individuals who previously had limited access," said director of the county's Health Care Services Agency, Colleen Chawla.

County officials collaborated with state public health officials to establish test sites in underserved areas and areas with disproportionately high coronavirus case rates. OptumServe testing sites can also move around the county as testing needs change.

"Ongoing testing and reporting shows that the Latino, African American, and Pacific Islander communities have higher rates of chronic disease," said County Supervisor Nate Miley, whose district includes three of the four new sites.

“Unfortunately, members of these same communities are also more likely to live in situations that make it difficult to maintain physical distance or take refuge in place. We have to stay focused on these disparities when facing this pandemic, "said Miley.

The four new locations bring the county's total to 31 test sites, which have a combined capacity to perform 750 tests per day. County health officials have set the local testing goal at 3,100 tests per day for sufficient case detection.

Residents can make appointments at OptumServe's test sites at lhi.care/covidtesting, while appointments for the Roots Community Health Center and Allen Temple Baptist Church can be made at rootsclinic.org/covid-19-testing and projectbaseline.com/study/covid- 19, respectively.

You can find a complete list of coronavirus testing sites in Alameda County at acphd.org/2019-ncov/testing.aspx.

