AHL cancels the rest of the season, the Calder Cup playoffs

The AHL announced Monday that it will cancel the rest of the 2019-20 regular season and the Calder Cup playoffs.

The rumors had been circulating for weeks that the season was to be suspended, and AHL President David Andrews confirmed the news in a statement on the league's website. The announcement comes after a conference call by the league's Board of Governors on Friday.

"After a long review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and end of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions," said Andrews. -21 season. We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced in the past two months. "

The league standings from March 12, when the season was suspended, will now be final. The Nashville AHL affiliates Milwaukee Admirals will finish first with 90 points in 63 games. It is the first time in AHL's 84-year history that no Calder Cup champion will be crowned.

Andrews said the league will now focus on the 2020-21 campaign.

"The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21."