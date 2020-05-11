Abba Eban was the last to occupy these two Israeli positions at once. Next: Gilad Erdan.

JERUSALEM – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Gilad Erdan, an ambitious younger leader of his conservative Likud party, would head Israel's mission to the United Nations and, in November, also become its ambassador to Washington.
That would make Erdan, 49, the first Israeli to hold both positions since Abba Eban, a famous diplomat and speaker who represented the emerging country's interests on the world stage during the 1950s.
Mr. Erdan had repeatedly rejected the United Nations embassy, believing that Mr. Netanyahu, 70, could be defeated for reelection and that he wanted to be in Israel if there were a competition to succeed him.
But Netanyahu's power-sharing deal with his former rival, Benny Gantz, has given him another 18 months as prime minister, and Erdan has accepted the opportunity to polish his resume in the Acela corridor.
Erdan acknowledged this and told Israeli television that the double assignment was "huge but not impossible," adding: "I will take advantage of everything I can from morning to night to meet these challenges."
The United Nations post is widely regarded as one of the most thankless senior positions in Israeli politics: although Mr. Netanyahu became famous there in the 1980s, no one has used him as a stepping stone to a senior position since then. .
But Mr. Erdan, currently the minister of internal security and strategic affairs, has maintained a long list of ministerial portfolios. And in the Netanyahu-Gantz government there was already talk of more prestigious jobs in defense and foreign affairs.
Mr. Erdan's appointment in Washington could last only during Mr. Netanyahu's shift as Prime Minister under the Power-sharing agreement with Mr. Gantz, which will begin when the two take office on Thursday. His deal specifically establishes the embassy in the United States as the prime minister's designee, meaning that Gantz could replace Erdan when he takes over Netanyahu in late 2021.
Mr. Netanyahu is known within Israeli politics for failing his rivals, and in that regard, Mr. Erdan, an Ashkelon-born lawyer, might have reason to be apprehensive before boarding a plane to New York: His English is useful, but he has no diplomatic experience and has never lived outside of Israel.
Still, he may be well prepared for the position of the United Nations in at least one respect: As minister of strategic affairs, he has led Israel's campaign against the Boycott, divestment and sanctions movement and other efforts to delegitimize Israel and make it an international pariah.
As ambassador to the United States, Erdan would also arrive with one or two business cards, at least for supporters of President Trump: as a legislator in the Israeli Parliament, he spoke for improving ties with evangelical Christians. And in 2009, he was one of the first Israeli leaders to speak out against President Barack Obama's support for a Palestinian state. "Israel does not take orders from Obama," said Erdan.
In Washington, Mr. Erdan will replace Ron Dermer, one of Mr. Netanyahu's closest aides, who has held the post since 2013. He is said to have wanted to return to Jerusalem for several years.
Along with Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and adviser, and Ambassador David M. Friedman, his opposite in Jerusalem, Dermer has been a leading player in reshaping US policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the Trump Administration. He has also been repeatedly accused of dive into American politics on the Republican side and politicize America's traditionally bipartisan relationship with Israel.
By staying until November, Dermer will see that relationship until Trump's re-election or until his defeat by a Democrat, at which point Dermer would likely have exceeded his welcome.