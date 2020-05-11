Aaron Carter's ex-pregnant plans to striptease for online webcam show

Instagram

While Melanie Martin is reported to be entering the world of adult entertainment, Aaron opens in a podcast interview that he is questioning the paternity of his unborn baby.

Aaron CarterMelanie Martin's pregnant ex-girlfriend has reportedly entered the world of "adult entertainment" with a new online webcam show.

The 32-year-old singer announced in an Instagram Live session last month (April) that he would become a father for the first time, as his on-and-off partner was pregnant.

According to the gossip column on page six of the New York Post, Martin was scheduled to do a show on the CamSoda website on Friday (May 8), in which he planned to "answer questions (about his relationship with Aaron), talk about life, striptease, "according to a representative of the platform.

Meanwhile, in an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam GlynAaron seemed to be raising questions about fathering the unborn baby.

When the hosts tested him to open up about fatherhood, he called it "The Definition of Insanity," adding, "Am I upset? Of course. Do I feel taken advantage? Of course. I felt like I was with someone who didn't look at me." to the eyes ".

Insisting that Martin "was not organic," Aaron also claimed that she did "things behind my back that she shouldn't have been doing, making promises she couldn't keep."

The couple reportedly separated in late April, and he already has another girlfriend.