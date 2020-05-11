A relative of the pilot responds to Vanessa Bryant's wrongful death lawsuit: alleges that passengers are responsible for the helicopter crash

As previously reported, Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company that was flying the plane at the time Kobe and Gianna Bryant died. Now, it seems that a relative of the pilot, Ara George Zobayan, has responded but with an apparently shocking claim.

According to TMZ, the relative claims that the passengers are responsible for the helicopter crash. The relative also alleges that they knew the risks involved and were negligent.

"Any injury or damage to the plaintiffs and / or their decedent was caused directly in whole or in part by the negligence or fault of the plaintiffs and / or their decedent, including their knowledge and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in the cause of his alleged damages, for which this responding defendant has no liability. "

If you remember roommates, the LAPD and all the other helicopters landed their fleet, due to the fog. The pilot was also reported to be flying 184 MPH in fog, when he finally crashed into a hill.

The answer does not go into detail about how passengers were negligent or aware of the risks associated with flying. It is unclear what the responsibility of a passenger is, when a pilot is in control of the aircraft.

Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit claims the pilot should not have been flying the helicopter in the first place due to conditions. Your lawsuit does not list the amount of damages you are seeking. But it is said that it could be in the millions.

Vanessa is also seeking damages for "loss of love, affection, care, society, service, comfort, support, right to support, company, consolation or moral support and expectations of future support and advice," also according to TMZ.

Roommates, please continue to support the families that were lost in your prayers. We will update them when we have more details.