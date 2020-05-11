7-year-old girl in serious temporary condition after Detroit shooting – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Police say a 7-year-old girl is temporarily in serious condition after a Detroit shooting.

It happened on Sunday at 1:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Burgess, where an unknown suspect shot at the house.

The girl was beaten on the body according to police and was transported to a local hospital.

%MINIFYHTMLecb5457b14ecff9483ec8fb1544e47e014%

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related