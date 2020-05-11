5G Network: Tech Mahindra Expects 5G Home Connectivity To Drive Growth – Latest News

New Delhi: IT company Tech Mahindra awaits the launch of 5G, the demand for home connectivity and digitization will drive business growth in the coming days, senior company officials said. The company expects short-term setbacks for companies due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, telecom customers will support the growth of the business.

"There will be some headwinds, and those headwinds will be common to everyone, but the company continues to innovate, continues to take advantage of each of my acquisitions and certain businesses where expansion is likely to be faster, for example digital, for example. We are double-clicking or double-drilling, healthcare, "Tech Mahindra Chief Technical Officer and General Manager CP Gurnani said in a call to investors.

According to details uploaded to the company's website, 93 percent of the company's IT team employees and about 85 percent in business process services were working from home after the closure was announced.



Tech Mahindra's CEO for Network Services, Manish Vyas, said major service providers continue to focus on investing in expanding networks and 5G services.

"The new workspace is clearly moving more homeward and that is something that telecoms companies, particularly the big incumbents, are all going to look at that product mix and everyone is going to look at digitization and strengthen the mix of products with the home as the new access to growth, "said Vyas.

He said there are a lot of discussions about telecom players for digitizing homes.

During closure, most employees in all companies work from home.

Major IT TCS has already announced plans to allow 75% of employees to work from home by 2025.

Tech Mahindra in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 reported a 29% drop in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at Rs 803.9 crore due to reduced margins due to factors including increased costs related to COVID-19.



For the fiscal year 2019-20, the Mahindra group company reported a 6.15 percent decrease in net profit to Rs 4.033 crore. In the December quarter, profit stood at Rs 1,145.9 crore.

Gurnani said the company continued to book business in March and that teams in both the US USA As in India they were very active and booked some good deals.

"We are confident that the company is in war mode, our teams are warriors and we will fight and fight," he said.