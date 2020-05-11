50 Cent: Irv Gotti borrowed $ 1M from BMF Gangsters – they want him back!

Entertainment magnate Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson is pouring tea on his rival Irv Gotti. According to 50, Irv borrowed $ 1 million from members of the Black Mafia Family (BMF) criminal union. And 50 states that Irv thought it was clear when the leaders of the criminal company were arrested.

Well now one of the BMF co-founders Terry "Southwest T,quot; Flenory was released from prison early due to fears of the coronavirus, and he wants Irv to get his money back.

Here are the publications from the 50s:

The Black Mafia family was founded in 1989 in Detroit by brothers Demetrius "Big Meech,quot; Flenory and Terry "Southwest T,quot; Flenory, and in 2000 had established cocaine distribution sales throughout the United States through its headquarters-based drug source. in Los Angeles and direct links. to the Mexican drug cartels.

On July 25, 2007, the United States Attorney for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia revealed an indictment of 16 more members of the Black Mafia Family. The indictment accused all defendants of participating in the nationwide cocaine distribution conspiracy, which carries a sentence of between 10 years and life in prison, and a fine of up to $ 4 million. The accusations were seen as "closing the drug empire that once flourished in the BMF."

BMF leaders Southwest T and his brother Demetrius "Big Meech,quot; Flenory were sentenced to 30 years in prison.