50 Cent: Irv Gotti borrowed $ 1M from BMF Gangsters – they want him back!

Bradley Lamb
Entertainment magnate Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson is pouring tea on his rival Irv Gotti. According to 50, Irv borrowed $ 1 million from members of the Black Mafia Family (BMF) criminal union. And 50 states that Irv thought it was clear when the leaders of the criminal company were arrested.

Well now one of the BMF co-founders Terry "Southwest T,quot; Flenory was released from prison early due to fears of the coronavirus, and he wants Irv to get his money back.

Here are the publications from the 50s:

