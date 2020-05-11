5-year-old shot during a robbery attempt at Colton Home – Up News Info Los Angeles

COLTON (CBSLA) – A 5-year-old boy is recovering after being shot during an attempted burglary at a Colton home.

Police say several people attempted to break into a house in the 800 block of E. Washington Street in Colton just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

While trying to enter, a man believed to be between 18 and 20 years old shot at the house and hit a 5-year-old boy. Police did not say whether the boy was a boy or a girl.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspects took off before police officers arrived on the scene.

Anyone with information about the theft or shooting can call the Colton A. Jaeger Police Detective at (909) 370-5028.