the man Behind the viral YouTube video "Double Rainbow" died on Saturday, proving that we really can't get a little rest around here. According to the Modest BeePaul L. Vasquez who published the delicious and heartfelt old YouTube relic in 2010I was 57 years old years old.

In the threeand-a-half a minute video, Vasquez filmed a double rainbow and is overwhelmed to tears by her beauty.

"Oh my God!" Vasquez cried. "Double rainbows across the sky!"

Between tears of joy and laughter, Vásquez asks: "What does it mean?" Apparently means, medium that there is a double reflection of sunlight in the raindrops, but Vásquez suspects that it was a little nod of God. Either way, the video was delightful and is widely regarded as one of the more pure viral bites online content of the the last decade, if not ever.

Vasquez, who liked it Called Bear, he grew up in East Los Angeles and was a firefighter before settling near Yosemite National Park. According to a CNN interview As of 2015, he worked as a National Park Service employee, truck driver, and even an amateur heavyweight fighter (though briefly).

Her double rainbow video was not an immediate sensation when she uploaded it to YouTube on January 8, 2010. But in July, Jimmy Kimmel tweeted a link to the video and invited Vásquez to his show. Double rainbow merch, autotune remixes, commercial, a Jimmy-Fallon-like-Neil-Young coverand even a Photo album Viral success followed. The video currently has over 47 million views.

Vásquez continued publishing videos on YouTube, mainly about farming around your mobile home and hiking; but none have come close to the views of their double rainbow video.

Earlier this monthVasquez aware on Facebook about experiencing Health problems. On May 3, he wrote, "I thought I might be having a heart attack today, but I have promised that I will never go to an emergency room or hospital again, so I just went out … (the hospital is) where people are going to die, I don't I want to die in a hospital listening to beeps, alarms, being pushed and awakened, hell no! He noted that it took him several minutes to catch his breath after walking 50 feet, he said his lungs felt "stuffy" and he had a temperature of 100.2, but he doubted there was a covid-19. On May 5, he was tested for covid-19 and said he would have his results in two days. Three days later, Vásquez died in a Mariposa County hospital.

Vasquez's life did not change dramatically after his video went viral, but his video changed what it meant to go viral in the early 2010s. Its healthy content allowed him to gain wide reach both online and offline on a time when so many viral videos were largely insipid jokes, embarrassing falls, news dummies, cats or Charlie bit my finger. And if nothing else, Vásquez's legacy makes it difficult not to think of him every time a double rainbow adorns the sky.