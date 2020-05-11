32 mother's day celebrity posts that will get you feeling again

Celebrating moms everywhere!
Mother's Day might be over, but we're still celebrating it here with a sweet list of dedicated posts from some of today's biggest celebrities:
Kylie Jenner spoke about the "gift,quot; of motherhood.
Reese Witherspoon felt extremely "lucky,quot; to be the mother of this adorable team.
Bruno Mars paid tribute to his mother, who died in 2013, with a funny memory of when he bought a wig and ended up looking like Tina Turner.
Viola Davis sent her "virtual big hug,quot; to her mother.
Chris Pratt shared how "grateful,quot; he is to have such a loving mother.
Miley Cyrus honored the "most caring mom,quot; with a video clip of her song "Mother & # 39; s Daughter,quot;.
Melissa Fumero is still amazed to be the mother of "young children who have totally stolen,quot; her heart.
Amanda Seyfried honored the "sweet moms,quot; who raised her.
Halle Berry showed the world her "everything,quot;.
Chris Hemsworth greeted the "amazing,quot; women in his life, including his mother and wife Elsa Pataky.
Lea Michele had the "best Mother's Day,quot; with her mother and her growing belly.
Justin Bieber couldn't help but acknowledge all the "sacrifices,quot; his mother made for him.
Kristin Cavallari admitted that "it all made sense,quot; once she became the mother of these three.
Kristen Bell spoke about raising young women "who are not afraid to disagree."
Taylor Swift revealed that her conversations with her mother are some of her "favorite memories."
Beyoncé celebrated her mother by thanking her for the "strength, wisdom, and prayers,quot; he has shared with her throughout her life.
Ciara was offered breakfast in bed and some "nighttime fun,quot; with her children and husband Russell Wilson to commemorate their special day.
Ryan Reynolds applauded the "wisdom, strength, and special abilities,quot; of his wife Blake Lively, his mother, and his mother.
Joe Jonas yelled at his mother "amazing,quot;.
Kate Hudson revealed that the purpose of her life is to make her children happy.
Bella Hadid dedicated a special to the one who does "the best he can emulate,quot;.
Kerry Washington described her beautiful mother as the "epitome of grace and generosity."
Kris Jenner thanked her mother for being "amazing,quot; as well as her children for teaching her to "love and grow."
Ariana Grande demonstrated that "everything,quot; is not just a song.
Michael B. Jordan honored his mother "Queen,quot; and his sister Jamila, who celebrated her first Mother's Day yesterday.
Jada Pinkett Smith shared a special video celebrating tons of moms around the world.
Maude Apatow recalled with this photo of her younger sister Iris and her mother Leslie Mann.
Jennifer López revealed that being a mother is her "greatest joy and happiness,quot;.
Gabrielle Union recognized "all who are mothers,quot; despite the title or the path one takes to become one.
And América Ferrera revealed that she gave birth to her second daughter, Lucia Marisol Williams.
