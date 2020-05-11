3 teens accused of assault on the St. Paul light rail platform – Up News Info

Three teens were charged Monday in connection with a recent assault on a St. Paul light rail platform.

The charges stem from an incident on May 4. Authorities say they were notified of the incident after a video of the crime was posted to Instagram the following day. The haunting video shows a woman being kicked in the face by a hooded suspect.

The Ramsey County District Attorney's Office Monday accused three 15-year-old boys of aiding and abetting both the felony bullying with the intent to injure and the fifth-degree misdemeanor assault.

The suspects made their initial appearance at the Ramsey County Juvenile Court on Monday afternoon. Due to their ages, Minnesota law prevents hearings and petitions from being made public.

According to the authorities, at this point in the investigation, the incident does not appear to indicate any racial or ethnic bias.