26 underrated celebrities who deserve bigger fan clubs

We asked you, the BuzzFeed Community, who the most underrated celebrities are and we loved your passionate responses! Although we couldn't include them all, here are 26 celebrities that people feel are road underrated
Anya Taylor-Joy
2)
Rosalia
3)
Chris Pine
4)
Sebastian Stan
5)
Frank Ocean
6)
D’arcy Carden
7)
Maisie Williams
8)
Donald glover
9)
Alessia Cara
10)
Billy Eichner
eleven)
Small mix
12)
James McAvoy
13)
Bokeem Woodbine
14)
Sam Rockwell
fifteen.
Kristin Stewart
sixteen.
Martin Starr
17)
Emmy Rossum
18)
Matthew Lillard
19)
Nick Kroll
twenty)
Mackenzie Davis
twenty-one)
Zachary Levi
22)
Taron Egerton
2. 3)
Jodie Comer
24)
Ben platt
25)
Michael Shannon
26)
And finally, Tom Ellis
Are there any underrated celebrities you think we missed? Leave us a comment below by telling us about your favorite underrated celebrity!
