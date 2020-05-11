26 underrated celebrities who deserve bigger fan clubs

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>26 underrated celebrities who deserve bigger fan clubs

We asked you, the BuzzFeed Community, who the most underrated celebrities are and we loved your passionate responses! Although we couldn't include them all, here are 26 celebrities that people feel are road underrated

Disney

Note: Presentations have been edited for clarity and length.

one)

Anya Taylor-Joy

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, Perfect World Pictures

"Anya Taylor-Joy! She is so amazing in the new adaptation of Emma. She made her character feel vivid and fully realized. "

Catch her in movies: Emma (2020) and Division (2016)

—Kalesaladlife


2)

Rosalia

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Rosalía is greatly underrated in the United States. She is a Spanish singer and dancer. Her music is so unique and she has achieved so much success in Latin America so early in her career. It is a shame that the United States does not appreciate her talents enough. "

Listen to their songs: "Con Altura,quot; and "A Palé,quot;.

—Sophiarias

3)

Chris Pine

Michael Kovac / Getty Images, Sidney Kimmel Entertainment

"Chris Pine. He is overlooked a lot because of the three Marvel Chrises. His range is amazing and if you haven't seen him Against all oddsIt is a must see. You can really do it all. "

Catch him in the movies: Wonder Woman (2017) or Star Trek series (2009-present).

—Emwilson27


4)

Sebastian Stan

Rob Kim / Getty Images

"Sebastian Stan deserves more credit. He is much more than a pretty face. He can say more with his facial expressions and body language than most actors can say with a full monologue."

Catch him in the movies: I tonya (2017) and Captain America: Civil War (2016)

—Kita

5)

Frank Ocean

Afp Contributor / Getty Images

"Frank Ocean! He's an amazing artist. I think if he really was on tour he would be one of the most popular singers in the world."

Listen to their songs: "Thinkin Bout You,quot; and "Chanel,quot;.

—Jessicashog

6)

D’arcy Carden

Rich Polk / Getty Images, NBC

"D’arcy Carden! She is a really kind and amazing human being. She does an amazing job playing Janet in The good place. Honestly, the only tragedy is that she was not nominated for an Emmy. D & # 39; Arcy Carden deserves an Emmy and that's a fact. "

Catch her: The good place and Let it Snow (2019)

—Camrynr39


7)

Maisie Williams

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

"Maisie Williams! She is greatly underrated. At 23 she has already received two Emmy nominations game of Thrones. I love her and love the fact that she has created a company dedicated to helping new artists get into the Hollywood game. "

Catch her: game of Thrones and Then you came (2018)

—Unicornnida

8)

Donald glover

David Livingston / Getty Images, New Regency Productions

"Donald Glover. He can sing, he can act, he's a comedian, he produces television shows, and he's undoubtedly one of the most laid-back celebrities I've ever seen. He's rarely in the tabloids, except for the good press. Overall, he's extremely underrated. "

Catch it: The Lion King (2019) and Community, and listen to his song, "This is America,quot;.

—Morganhoover


9)

Alessia Cara

Valerie Macon / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"Alessia Cara is an amazing singer with amazing songs that have great messages. It amazes me that not many people know about her."

Listen to their songs: "Scars to Your Beautiful,quot; and "Here,quot;.

—Dancing1322


10)

Billy Eichner

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, funny or die

"Billy Eichner! He's finally starting to get the recognition he deserves with bigger roles like The Lion KingBut it definitely deserves a great starring role. He is absolutely hilarious and very talented. "

Catch it: The Lion King (2019) and Billy on the street.

—Buzzwordz


eleven)

Small mix

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

12)

James McAvoy

Pablo Cuadra / Getty Images, Universal Pictures

"James McAvoy. I've never seen a bad performance from him, even when the movie itself is terrible. He's one of those actors who can completely transform into his character and can make the audience forget that he's an actor playing a part. " He's also a super humble guy who doesn't let his celebrity status inflate his ego. "

Catch him in the movies: Division (2016) and It's chapter two (2019)

—Sabrinaslaughter


13)

Bokeem Woodbine

Darren Eagles / Getty Images, MGM Television

%MINIFYHTMLdca7e58b20f3cf6a27b6d9b4f7c7e62716%

"Bokeem Woodbine. He played one of the best characters in the second season of Fargo. Also, does anyone remember his inconspicuous portrayal as "It can't be done right,quot; in Eddie Murphy's movie Lifetime? "

Catch it: Fargo and Queen & Slim (2019)

—Spencerb4890d92a9


14)

Sam Rockwell

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

"Sam Rockwell. He has an incredible range and blends in with all the roles he plays to the point that he has sometimes been barely recognizable."

Catch him in the movies: Jojo Rabbit (2019) and Vice (2018)

—Kimm43fe7a6dc

fifteen.

Kristin Stewart

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Kristen Stewart. You love or hate her, but she's really amazing. She has reach. She has survived Hollywood making her forever because of a movie she made when she was just 18 and became a gay icon. Me, always and forever, stan ".

Catch her in movies: Twilight (2008) and Submarine (2020).

—Tigresssss13

sixteen.

Martin Starr

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images, Marvel

"Martin Starr. He has reach and a lot of charm."

Catch it: Silicon Valley and Spider-Man: away from home (2019)

—Elliep41c221b02


17)

Emmy Rossum

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

"Emmy Rossum is underrated and incredibly talented and beautiful. She is a magnificent singer and a wonderful actress. She seems genuinely sweet and charming."

Catch her: The Phantom of the Opera (2004) and Shameless.

—Amandav4bb8241e2

18)

Matthew Lillard

Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Mosaic Media Group

"Matthew Lillard. The man has the rank. Scooby Doo it would have been nothing without him. "

Catch it: Scooby Doo (2002) and Good girls.

—Monikap6


19)

Nick Kroll

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, Danger Goldberg Productions

"Nick Kroll. I mean, have you heard his hormonal monster voice?"

Catch him at the shows: Big Mouth and Parks and Recreation.

—Ppshah2000


twenty)

Mackenzie Davis

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Kerry Brown

"Mackenzie Davis! After being in Black mirror, The Martian, Terminatorand Bounty hunter (just to name a few things), I'm at a loss for why more people don't stay. "

Catch her in movies: Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) and The turn (2020).

—Janedope13


twenty-one)

Zachary Levi

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

"Zachary Levi … deserves it all! He can act, sing and voice a prominent man from Disney! He's been nominated for a Tony Award and even played a superhero. Everyone should know his name and adore him."

Catch him in the movies: Shazam! (2019) and Tangled up (2010)

—Michseb

22)

Taron Egerton

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images, Photo Credit: David Appleby / David Appleby

"Taron Egerton. He did not receive enough recognition for his work on Rocketman. His voice is incredible and his performance as Elton John was incredible. It just doesn't get enough appreciation. "

Catch him in the movies: Rocketman (2019) and Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

—Meld84


2. 3)

Jodie Comer

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

"Jodie Comer! I know she won an Emmy and a lot of people love her, but they should love her MORE! She takes off like five different accents in Killing Eva and turns them on and off like a switch. She is also an IRL girlfriend! "

Catch her at the shows: Killing Eva and Doctor foster.

—Heroicgoose13

24)

Ben platt

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"Ben Platt. His singing and acting are amazing. He has been the star of a musical and a television show, but hardly anyone knows that. He has also written an entire album of songs!"

Catch it: The politician and Perfect tone (2012)

—Nickelbrsnsen

25)

Michael Shannon

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images, Lionsgate

"Michael Shannon. He has been in many things known as Water shape, Boardwalk Empireand Knives out But somehow it has stayed off the radar! "

Catch him in the movies: Knives out (2019) and The shape of the water (2017)

—Jenniferk14


26)

And finally, Tom Ellis

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

"Tom Ellis doesn't get enough attention because of how good the actor is, just because of how good he is … what I mean is that he's good. But he's also a very good actor who seems to be approved of a lot."

Catch him at the shows: Lucifer and The flash.

—Sbaleswestern

Are there any underrated celebrities you think we missed? Leave us a comment below by telling us about your favorite underrated celebrity!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily BuzzFeed newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here