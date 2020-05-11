22 behind-the-scenes facts about Netflix's "Never Have I Ever,quot;

That shirtless scene was much more difficult to accomplish than it seemed.
one]
Paxton Hall-Yoshida was originally just Paxton Hall, but the writers rewrote it to be Japanese to match Darren Barnet's ethnicity.
2]
Mindy Kaling did an open casting on social media, in part because she wanted to get actors who were really in high school.
3]
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was chosen from 15,000 girls to be chosen.
4]
The 18-year-old only auditioned because she gave her and her best friend something to do together. They didn't even know how to work the camera to film the self-adhesive tape.
5]
When producers contacted her about flying to Los Angeles for a screen test, she ignored the call, thinking it was spam, and had to send her an email.
6]
The 30-second Bollywood scene took almost a month to assemble.
7]
The coyote attacked by Devi in Episode 4 was 100% real.
8]
Maitreyi learned to play the harp specifically for the show.
9]
After reading the table, the cast had a three-hour gap and bowled, except that … they weren't supposed to leave the lot.
10]
Mindy Kaling reached out to John McEnroe to narrate before there was a finished script.
eleven]
And her on-screen role was exceeded at the last minute.
12]
Maitreyi did not know who John McEnroe was when he was chosen as narrator.
13]
The writers didn't plan for Ben to become a love interest, but Jaren Lewison and Maitreyi had such great chemistry that they changed the script.
14]
Maitreyi, Lee Rodríguez and Ramona Young didn't have much time to learn the TikTok dance: they rehearsed with the intermediate shots of the choreographer while filming the rest of the episode.
fifteen.
In the dream scene, Paxton was originally supposed to remove his shirt from behind with one hand, but Darren was still choking, so he pulled it off to one side.
sixteen.
A poster for Pop star appears in Ben's room in episode 6, which narrates Andy Samberg.
17]
The outfits for Rebecca's photo shoot were made by Salvador Pérez, who used leftover fabric from The Mindy project, in which he also worked.
18]
John McEnroe has not seen a single episode from start to finish of the series.
19]
Two of Mindy's ancients The office Co-stars appeared on the series, including Sendhil Ramamurthy, also known as Devi's father, Mohan, played Kelly's fiancé …
twenty]
… as well as Angela Kinsey, who plays Ben's mother.
twenty-one]
When filming in Season 1, the cast dressed as Mystery Gang from Scooby Doo and we went to Halloween Horror Nights together at Universal Studios.
22]
Finally, the name of the series, which was co-created by Lang Fisher, is intended to reflect "a character whose ego is so caught up in the things he hasn't yet done that he hasn't been exposed yet."
TV and cinema
Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.
%MINIFYHTML5b82e35889d86082c1a9646083c6341d16%