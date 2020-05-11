Home Entertainment 21 things you probably forgot happened in 2020 that will completely distort...

21 things you probably forgot happened in 2020 that will completely distort your sense of time and reality

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>21 things you probably forgot happened in 2020 that will completely distort your sense of time and reality

one)

It was just over two months ago, TWO MONTHS, that Charlotte Awberry was discovered on the subway.

A different time A different world

2)

It wasn't that long ago that everyone was talking Encourage.

"Daytona,quot; this. "Daytona,quot; that.

Encourage It looks like it came out seven years ago.

3)

Just a few weeks ago, WEEKS AGO, there were (at least) seven people running for president.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

4)

To put it in perspective: It's only been 98 days since Pete Buttigieg won Iowa.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

5)

Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment in 2020.

Nicholas Kamm / Getty Images

Trump's impeachment appears to have happened a billion years ago.

7)

13 weeks ago, Bong Joon-ho received what he deserved at the Oscars.

Rachel Luna / Getty Images

8)

Tom Hanks wasn't Rona's type then, he was the type who got scared when they tried to cut Parasite Best image acceptance speech.

9)

Everyone lost their minds over a relationship that ended 1.5 decades ago.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

%MINIFYHTMLd0a0391bf08aac2efb4a8afccf66994114%

10)

And Billie Eilish made this face. Everything in 2020.

eleven)

Baby Yoda was (still) a thing in 2020.

12)

Laura Dern said she saw him at a basketball game.

13)

Then each company made a baby version of their radios. Do you remember Mr. Peanut died and reincarnated in Baby Peanut? That was 2020.

14)

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira sang together at the Super Bowl a few months ago.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

It seems like it happened a few years ago.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

sixteen.

It seems like a billion years ago we were talking about Jessica Simpson's book for WEEKS trying to figure out if she gave Nick Lachey a gift or not.

17)

"Megxit,quot; or whatever it's called happened this year.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

18)

Billie Eilish won all the awards at the Grammys a few months ago.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

19)

Do you remember when Lana Del Rey dated a police officer?

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

She was wearing a Dillard's dress. All this in 2020.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

twenty)

It's only been eight weeks since the last NBA game was played.

twenty-one)

This was a Katy Perry concert about 8 weeks ago.

Daniel Pockett / Getty Images

Do you remember the public?

Daniel Pockett / Getty Images

Take me back to a simpler time, precisely 10 weeks ago when Charlotte Awberry was our # 1 queen.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily BuzzFeed newsletter!

%MINIFYHTMLd0a0391bf08aac2efb4a8afccf66994115%

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Paradigm Agent Scott Metzger Joins CAA - Deadline

Former Paradigm Agent Scott Metzger Joins CAA – Up News Info

Billie Eilish applauds critics after posing in swimsuit

Billie Eilish granted a restraining order after a fanatic invaded her...

Blue Ivy hilariously interrupts Tina Knowles and Solange's mother's day video

Blue Ivy hilariously interrupts Tina Knowles and Solange's mother's day video

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©