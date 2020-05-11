one)
It was just over two months ago, TWO MONTHS, that Charlotte Awberry was discovered on the subway.
A different time A different world
2)
It wasn't that long ago that everyone was talking Encourage.
"Daytona,quot; this. "Daytona,quot; that.
Encourage It looks like it came out seven years ago.
3)
Just a few weeks ago, WEEKS AGO, there were (at least) seven people running for president.
4)
To put it in perspective: It's only been 98 days since Pete Buttigieg won Iowa.
5)
Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment in 2020.
6)
Mariah Carey's "Everything I Want for Christmas,quot; was number one in early 2020.
7)
13 weeks ago, Bong Joon-ho received what he deserved at the Oscars.
8)
Tom Hanks wasn't Rona's type then, he was the type who got scared when they tried to cut Parasite Best image acceptance speech.
9)
Everyone lost their minds over a relationship that ended 1.5 decades ago.
10)
And Billie Eilish made this face. Everything in 2020.
eleven)
Baby Yoda was (still) a thing in 2020.
12)
Laura Dern said she saw him at a basketball game.
13)
Then each company made a baby version of their radios. Do you remember Mr. Peanut died and reincarnated in Baby Peanut? That was 2020.
14)
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira sang together at the Super Bowl a few months ago.
It seems like it happened a few years ago.
sixteen.
It seems like a billion years ago we were talking about Jessica Simpson's book for WEEKS trying to figure out if she gave Nick Lachey a gift or not.
17)
"Megxit,quot; or whatever it's called happened this year.
18)
Billie Eilish won all the awards at the Grammys a few months ago.
19)
Do you remember when Lana Del Rey dated a police officer?
She was wearing a Dillard's dress. All this in 2020.
twenty)
It's only been eight weeks since the last NBA game was played.
twenty-one)
This was a Katy Perry concert about 8 weeks ago.
Do you remember the public?
Take me back to a simpler time, precisely 10 weeks ago when Charlotte Awberry was our # 1 queen.
