$ 159 million contract for 2 new South Coast Rail stations and other works

The MBTA has awarded a $ 159 million contract Skanska DW White JV for working on the South Coast Rail project that includes new commuter train stations in Freetown and Fall River.

This is just the first major construction project that is part of Phase 1 of the MBTA South Coast Rail Project. By the time Phase 1, which is slated to end in the fall of 2023, is complete, the T plans to have six new commuter train stations and two new stopover facilities with just over 37 miles of track replaced or rebuilt. The budget for Phase 1 is set at $ 1,047 billion, according to T.'s website.

Phase 1 also offers passengers from Taunton, Fall River and New Bedford a one-seat trip to Boston, according to T.

"This contract award means two new and accessible stations built in Freetown and Fall River, a new scale facility with six storage tracks and key infrastructure works on rail bridges, level crossings and a dozen miles of track," Manager MBTA general Steve Poftak said in a statement. "We are excited to complete this work, establishing Commuter Rail passenger service to Southeastern Mass. And taking a one-seat trip from Taunton, Fall River and New Bedford to Boston in late 2023."

The two new stations in Freetown and Fall River are planned to be accessible and include passenger drop-off space and a bicycle parking area. The stations will include parking: 107 spaces in Freetown and 220 in Fall River.

The T is also preparing to open bids in June for a contract to build four new stations: Middleborough, East Taunton, Church Street, which used to be North New Bedford and New Bedford, as well as a new scale facility plus 24 miles of track . That contract is projected at up to $ 400 million, according to T.

The innovation in the South Coast Rail project took place last July. When the South Coast Rail project, planned for "as early as 2030," is complete, there will be a commuter rail service that will run from Stoughton to New Bedford.