15 years fatally shocked on warehouse roof – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – A 15-year-old boy was fatally shocked while helping with roof repairs at a Detroit warehouse, police said.

The boy was with a person renting the vacant warehouse when he was injured Friday afternoon in what investigators believed was an accident, Detroit police said. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager was electrocuted when he came in contact with an overhead power line, DTE Energy said.

The incident serves as a reminder of the danger from energized power lines and the need to stay at least 20 feet away from any line, the company said.

