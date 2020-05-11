13 Reasons Why: Netflix Releases An Emotional Video Of The Crying Cast Weeks Before The Controversial Show's Final Season

A new 13 reasons why The trailer shows the cast crying behind the scenes of the controversial show.

The drama series is making a comeback for its fourth outing in June, and the streaming service has marked this with a first look at the new episodes, titled "Saying Goodbye."

The cast members, including actor Dylan Minnette, can be seen embracing each other as they finish their final table read together.

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

"I will never forget this experience for the rest of my life, thank you," says Alisa Boe, who plays Jessica.





%MINIFYHTMLc3bec1622c102ec10ee94c2ad317f13a14%

The clip is recorded by Lord Huron's "The Night We Met".

13 reasons why It has faced a lot of criticism since early 2017.

read more

The series sparked debate over whether to treat teen suicide tactfully and was heavily criticized by mental health organizations.

It was reported at the time that schools were sending letters to parents warning them of the drama, prompting the show's producers to defend their decision to include a controversial suicide scene.

Netflix recently revealed that it was taking "the advice of medical experts" and reviewed the end of the first season, in which the three-minute sequence originally appeared, before the show's third season.

13 reasons whyThe latest season will be available to stream on Netflix starting June 4.