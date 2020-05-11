10 amazing photos of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal



Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, protagonist of Raazi, were a great success in 2018. The film completes two years from its release today and we plan to celebrate the same. Alia and Vicky's chemistry in the movie really captivated us. We thought about taking a look at some photos of the duo of their time during the filming and promotions of Raazi. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat.

The spy thriller was produced by Dharma Productions and gave audiences a chance to witness Alia and Vicky's new pairing on the big screen. Check out 10 amazing photos of the duo below.