YouTube star Desi Perkins is pregnant with her first child

It's a party of three!
Beauty guru and YouTube star Desi Perkins shared the sweet and special news that she is pregnant! This will be her and her husband Steven perkins& # 39; first child together.
The 33-year-old star made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram, with a short video of her showing her growing baby bump. Also, your little one is expected to arrive during the Libra or Scorpio season!
"PERKINS PRODUCE! Our best harvest so far," she captioned her Instagram post. "Coming October 2020."
Many commented on the baby news and commented with poignant messages.
"Oh my gosh! Congratulations!" Christina Milian shared. "Omg Congratulations precious,quot;, fellow YouTube star Gigi Precious answered.
Kathleen Lights wrote"Sitting here crying in my kitchen over the new @DesiPerkins post and I just can't contain how emotional lmaooo am."
Alissa Ashley expressed with some emojis crying, "I'm very, very happy for @DesiPerkins. Pleading that her fertility / pregnancy announcement video made me happy the day she will be an amazing mother."
Also, the future father Steven could not contain his enthusiasm for the pregnancy of his wife.
"As I write this, I am filled with happiness," said her Instagram post, with some sweet emojis. "We are pleased to announce that Perkins will be joining the family. Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful wife."
The news of Desi's baby comes a few hours after she posted a video about her fertility journey.
"Our journey has been more than difficult, but it has also been a blessing, a blessing because we knew that sharing our journey could give anyone struggling with infertility a moment to feel that they are not alone in this," read the description of your video. . "We wanted to provide support and knowledge to whoever needed it. Reading their words through this process has been very endearing, supportive and kind. We could not have asked for better friends."
In her final episode of her fertility journey, she revealed that she was expecting her little one.
Fans of the YouTube star know that she has also been honest about her pregnancy journey.
In 2018, she spoke about her first miscarriage in a video that she titled "The Hardest Video I Ever Filmed." She explained that her experience was traumatic for her and that it was something she felt pressured to share after many of her fans and followers asked when she and Steven planned to start a family.
"If you are new to my channel, then you may not know that I talked about having a miscarriage years ago …" she said in her video, holding back tears. "I think it has been four years since Steven and I had a miscarriage. It was horrible."
In the video, he revealed that doctors found a tumor that had to be removed and spent months testing himself. She also shared that she suffered from depression after her miscarriage and was grateful to have the support of her family and husband during that time.
In addition, she said that openness about her experience helped her immensely.
"I know miscarriages are a very common thing and not many people will talk about it and I talked about it on my channel, it was probably the best thing I did …" she added. "It made me feel less lonely. I've been struggling with the pregnancy ever since and it's been four years."
Now the Perkins have a lot to celebrate with the new addition to their family!
