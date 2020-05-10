YouTube star Desi Perkins is pregnant with her first child

It's a party of three!

Beauty guru and YouTube star Desi Perkins shared the sweet and special news that she is pregnant! This will be her and her husband Steven perkins& # 39; first child together.

The 33-year-old star made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram, with a short video of her showing her growing baby bump. Also, your little one is expected to arrive during the Libra or Scorpio season!

"PERKINS PRODUCE! Our best harvest so far," she captioned her Instagram post. "Coming October 2020."

Many commented on the baby news and commented with poignant messages.

"Oh my gosh! Congratulations!" Christina Milian shared. "Omg Congratulations precious,quot;, fellow YouTube star Gigi Precious answered.

Kathleen Lights wrote"Sitting here crying in my kitchen over the new @DesiPerkins post and I just can't contain how emotional lmaooo am."

Alissa Ashley expressed with some emojis crying, "I'm very, very happy for @DesiPerkins. Pleading that her fertility / pregnancy announcement video made me happy the day she will be an amazing mother."