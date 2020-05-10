WWW Money In The Bank 2020 live updates, results, highlights

The first WWE event after WrestleMania 36 is upon us.
Money In The Bank will follow the example of WrestleMania with a WWE Network event that will not be attended by fans, and a unique twist on the ladder game that will determine who will have in their hands the praised briefcase that gives the opportunity of a championship WWE at any time. hour.
With COVID-19 barring fans from attending events, WWE has moved its annual PPV from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, to the royal roof of its corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Six men and six women will compete in separate matches that are sure to be unlike any other ladder game in WWE history. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt.
A WWE Women's "SmackDown,quot; Championship match is also scheduled as Bayley defends against Tamina. There's also a Fatal 4-Way match, made up of The New Day defending against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons, and Lucha House Party, for the WWE "SmackDown,quot; Tag Team Championship.
WWE Money in the Bank 2020 results, highlights
This year's Money in the Bank Sporting News live updates will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10.
Money in the Bank 2020 matches
- Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella on a Money in the Bank ladder for a women's championship contract
- Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles in a ladder fight at Money in the Bank for a world championship contract
- Braun Strowman (c) vs. "The Fiend,quot; Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship
- Bayley (c) vs. Tamina Singles match for the WWE "SmackDown,quot; Women's Championship
- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins Singles fights for the WWE Championship
- The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler, Jaxson Ryker and / or Wesley Blake) vs. House Party Fight (Great Metalik and Golden Lynx) Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match for WWE Tag Team Championship "SmackDown,quot;
- R-Truth vs. MVP
