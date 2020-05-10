WWW Money In The Bank 2020 live updates, results, highlights

The first WWE event after WrestleMania 36 is upon us.

Money In The Bank will follow the example of WrestleMania with a WWE Network event that will not be attended by fans, and a unique twist on the ladder game that will determine who will have in their hands the praised briefcase that gives the opportunity of a championship WWE at any time. hour.

With COVID-19 barring fans from attending events, WWE has moved its annual PPV from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, to the royal roof of its corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Six men and six women will compete in separate matches that are sure to be unlike any other ladder game in WWE history. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt.

A WWE Women's "SmackDown,quot; Championship match is also scheduled as Bayley defends against Tamina. There's also a Fatal 4-Way match, made up of The New Day defending against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons, and Lucha House Party, for the WWE "SmackDown,quot; Tag Team Championship.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 results, highlights

This year's Money in the Bank Sporting News live updates will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10.

Money in the Bank 2020 matches