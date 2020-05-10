WWE Money In The Bank 2020 Results: Otis And Asuka Win Briefcases In Completely Ridiculous Ladder Match

When it was announced that Money in the Bank ladder fights would take place on the roof of WWE's corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, it was expected to be something unique.

It was much more absurd and ridiculous than you can imagine.

The men's and women's matches took place simultaneously as mischief ensued throughout the match and Asuka became Mrs. Money in the Bank, while Otis ended up with the briefcase literally falling into her lap to surprisingly become Mr. Money in the bank.

When the women started downstairs alongside the elevators as the men began the action in the exercise room, it was absolutely insane with cameos like Brother Love, Paul Heyman, John Laurinatis Doink The Clown, Stephanie McMahon, and Of course. Vince McMahon.

Asuka spent much of the match running away while the rest of the women tried to follow her. Finally she reached the top and was greeted by Lacey Evans and Nia Jax. After coming and going, Asuka was alone on the stairs, but Baron Corbin emerged to try to get his hands on the men's briefcase. Asuka knocked Corbin off the ladder to be the first winner of the night.

As for the men, a series of ridiculous incidents took place. Among the craziest moments, AJ Styles found himself in an Undertaker themed room, Otis got involved in a food fight after meeting Paul Heyman's lunch, and Styles and Daniel Bryan excused themselves after fighting at Vince McMahon's office. .

Finally, all the men reached the roof. Styles and Corbin fought on the ladder while Styles unhooked the briefcase. Elias emerged and slammed his guitar on Corbin's back, who left the briefcase in Styles' hands. But Styles couldn't hold on and took the opportunity directly into Otis's hands. A shocking ending to an absolutely absurd match.

Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins brought down the house in a phenomenal match that saw McIntyre retain his WWE Championship, Braun Strowman avoided mind games and defeated Bray Wyatt to retain his WWE Universal Championship, while The New Day and Bayley also retained their titles. .

This is how it all happened.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 results, featured (all time ET)

9:25 p.m .: ENDING: With the women's game completed, we turn to the men where Otis and Baron Corbin are fighting. Otis hits the Caterpillar elbow but Black enters and breaks it with the Black Mask. Rey Mysterio emerges and fights with Black on the ladder. They both go up, but AJ Styles appears in the ring and throws them both off the ladder. As they fight, Styles gains the upper hand and presents Otis with The Phenomenal Forearm. Styles tops the ladder but Corbin is at the top. Styles and Corbin have the briefcase down and are fighting over it. Elias emerges and punches Corbin in the back. Styles tries to celebrate, but drops it into Otis's hands. Otis is Mr. Money In The Bank.

WINNER # 2: Otis

9:20 p.m.: FINISH # 1: Styles and Bryan make their way to Vince McMahon's office where the boss quickly throws them out. Before leaving, they fix the chairs and close the door. Vince disinfects his hands before going back to work. Styles and Bryan fight out the door before fighting again. Nia Jax, Lacey Evans and Asuka reach the roof and enter the ring. Nia gets the advantage and throws Lacey Evans outside. She is in the ring with the ladder. Asuka stops her from climbing the ladder and the two go towards her. Lacey Evans enters and drops Nia Jax with the woman's right. Evans is almost climbing the ladder but Asuka steps down. Asuka sets the ladder but Evans attacks. Asuka and Evans fight Asuka sending Evans to Nia Jax. Baron Corbin emerges when Asuka is about to grab the briefcase and Asuka kicks it off the ladder. Asuka wins the women's money in the bank!

WINNER # 1: Asuka

9:10 p.m.: After Nia Jax hits Carmella across a table, Otis comes face to face while eating a sandwich. They go their separate ways and Otis ends up in a kitchen. Johnny Laurinaitis appears and finds a cake on his face. Asuka finally appears and is fighting the women, who chase each other while hitting each other.

9:06 p.m.: Shayna, Nia and Dana enter a conference room. Dana pulls Nia out with a chair and finds a briefcase full of money. Stephanie McMahon reminds you that it is the wrong briefcase. When Dana Brook frowns, Carmella looks at her with a photo, but she heads directly to Lacey Evans and Woman's Right. Did I mention how ridiculous this is? AJ Styles finally emerges and is chasing Rey Mysterio, but is terrified by a poster for The Undertaker. Styles enters a room with a coffin and has memories of his WrestleMania game. Scared, Styles tries to leave but Black kicks him and locks him in the room. Paul Heyman is now seen with a ridiculous variety of food when everyone is at their table. This is so silly. Heyman tries to calm everyone down, but Otis turns his wig over and throws a tray of food at Heyman's face, starting a food fight. In the middle of the fights, Shayna drowns Mysterio. Yes, this is crazy.

21:00.: Baron Corbin tries to throw a weight on Daniel Bryan's head, but fails and breaks the mirror. Otis catches AJ Styles under the weights and all the men leave, leaving Styles. Rey Mysterio stops in the bathroom to find Brother Love leaving the post. This is so ridiculous. The men crowd into an elevator and get up, leaving Mysterio. The women are on the same floor as the men and a fight breaks out. Asuka hides in the elevator and Black also leaves. Corbin is caught on some makeshift ropes when Daniel Bryan lands "Yes,quot; kicks while Otis encourages him. Bryan has had enough of that and kicks Otis. While Corbin and Otis lie down, Doink the Clown makes an appearance. Than?

8:53 p.m .: The scene has shifted to WWE Corporate HQ for Money in the Bank ladder games. The women are featured alongside the elevators and the men in the exercise room. Asuka is nowhere to be found when introduced. Oh, she's already on the second floor. Wait, are these games happening at the same time? Oh my God. Asuka immediately dives into the women and laughs before dancing in the elevators. The rest of the women go to the stairs. Meanwhile, the men do it in the exercise room.

8:50 p.m .: R-Truth talks about beating the MVP (he didn't) and then says he needs to get his baby back and he's behind Tom Brady for the WWE 24/7 championship. Of course, more silly R-Truth shenanigans, but they'll have to give Rob Gronkowski something to do before the NFL season begins.

8:47 p.m.: END: This has been a great game. Rollins hit his patented superplex on a top Falcon Arrow, but was unable to capitalize on Curb Stomp. McIntyre hits the Future Shock but Rollins is thrown. Rollins counters the Claymore Kick with a superkick and follows him with Curb Stomp! McIntyre lies down! Rollins is beside himself. He's done his best for McIntyre and couldn't lock him up. A second Curb Stomp is countered by a Glasgow kiss. Rollins superkicks McIntyre, who bounces off the ropes and lands the Claymore Kick to finish the job. That was a phenomenal match. After the match. McIntyre demands that Rollins' hand shake. Well done.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre

8:39 p.m .: McIntyre catches Rollins in a diving attempt, and belly by belly tosses him onto the commentator's table. After more offense, McIntyre attempts a Claymore kick but Rollins rolls out. Rollins regains the lead by placing McIntyre on the top rope. Rollins hits a frog splash with the tune of a count.

8:30 pm.: After McIntyre's early dominance, Rollins attacks the champion's knee and balances the momentum in his direction. Rollins dives into McIntyre outside the ring, rolls it up and hits the sling. Rollins with a single Boston crab leg and string several presentations together. McIntyre reaches the ropes but the damage has already been done. Rollins takes McIntyre outside and knocks a flying knee off the commentator's table. Total dominance by Rollins.

8:23 p.m .: Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins below. Rollins has new input music to accompany the Monday Night Messiah character. Rollins has been exceptional in this role, but he is unlikely to be able to take the title away from McIntyre a month after WrestleMania.

8:17 p.m .: The mysterious character who has been spying on the WWE roster is teased again. If it's not Ali, I don't know what we're doing here.

8:15 p.m.: END: Wyatt tries to hit a second sister Abigail but Strowman goes off with a chokeslam. Strowman throws Wyatt outside and charges Wyatt and sends him to the barricade. Strowman takes off the black sheep mask from his early days in the Wyatt family, and Wyatt is elated. Strowman falls to his knees and there seems to be an alliance. While Wyatt celebrates with a hug, the entire Firefly Fun House celebrates with him. Strowman pushes Wyatt and discards the mask. Strowman steps on the mask, grabs Wyatt, hits the power slam, and retains the title. After the game, there is a provocation from The Fiend as Wyatt watches Strowman.

WINNER: Braun Strowman

8:08 p.m: After an early offense by Braun, a poorly calculated shoulder tackle sends Braun to the commentary table. Bray takes over with some offense with some instances of Huskus the Pigboy. Bray lands a hard clothesline and works on the champion. Bray beats sister Abigail but Braun lies down!

8:00 pm.: Braun Strowman will seek to defend his WWE Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt. It is important to note that it is not "The Fiend,quot; and only Bray Wyatt. You know what it means? Braun Strowman will likely retain and The Fiend will seek revenge at a later date. Pretty predictable.At least there's a backstory between Wyatt and Strowman from The Wyatt Family days, right?

7:51 p.m.:FINISH: Bad girls finally failed when Tamina got to work with a series of superkicks and power moves. A Samoa super kick and drop combo seemed to be the end of Bayley until Sasha Banks scoffed at the interference. Tamina chased after him and Bayley sneaked into a package to get the win and retain the title. No, it wasn't very good and it didn't drive the narrative of a Bayley-Sasha split. In fact, Sasha's post-match attack probably means they're going to prolong this even further. Hurrah!

WINNER: Bayley

7:47 p.m .: A lot of talking and mocking Bayley to Tamina's "nicer,quot; version until, predictably, it upset Tamina and we have a coincidence. Bayley is dominant for the most part and counters Tamina's superkick attempt with a knee bar. The story here is that Bayley pulls out Tamina's legs to slow her down.

7:40 p.m .: Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Tamina. It has been a 211-day reign for Bayley and it is unlikely that he will drop Tamina's title. However, it is likely that more seeds will be sown for the inevitable division and dispute with Sasha Banks. We all know how this will go, but how much longer do we have to wait before arriving?

7:32 p.m .: END: A glorious squash match with Lashley hitting R-Truth, dodging a scissor kick and hitting the spear. It still doesn't make sense, but at least it was short. Maybe Lashley is leaving Lana for MVP?

WINNER: Bobby Lashley

7:30 pm.: Uh, ok Truth and MVP exchange words and Bobby Lashley seems to intervene for MVP. So now we have an R-Truth vs. Bobby Lashley. Yes, I don't know why either.

7:26 p.m .: For unknown reasons, below is a match between R-Truth and MVP. There is literally no reason for this match except to get some R-Truth antics while playing for a nobody crowd.

7:20 p.m.: END: Frenzy and close-fall action that begins with Big E being tagged and a double team power bomb trampling Cutler. It looked like Miz and Morrison would get the win when The Forgotten Sons hit their finalist in Big E and tried to steal the pinfall. Lucha House Party was also close to victory by hitting and elbowing on Big E. After Riker was sent off for interfering in the match, Big E made an attempt by Gran Matalik to hit Big Ending while Kofi spikes Lince Gold with Trouble in Paradise to retain titles. Solid match with a good finish.

WINNERS: THE NEW DAY

7:11 p.m.: Decent action so far, but the highlight is John Morrison hitting Gran Metalik with a Spanish fly from the top rope and towards the rest of the participants on the floor. Exceptional.

7:06 p.m.: We are launching Money in the Bank with Fatal 4-Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The New Day will defend against Miz & Morrison, Lucha House Party, and Forgotten Sons. The New Day just got their titles back, making it hard to see them coughing up the title immediately afterward. Otherwise, why is the title changed in the first place?

7 p.m.: Welcome to Sporting News coverage of WWE Money in the Bank 2020. Before we begin, here are my official predictions.

Predictions

MITB Women's Match: Asuka

MITB Men's Match: Aleister Black

Strowman vs. Wyatt: Braun Strowman

McIntyre vs. Rollins: Drew McIntyre

Bayley vs. Tamina: Bayley

4-way fatal tag: the new day

Money in the Bank 2020 matches