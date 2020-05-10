Why did Michael Jordan retire in 1993? Two great reasons for the sudden departure of the NBA Bulls legend

At the end of the 1992-93 season, Michael Jordan was alone on top of the NBA mountain. After winning his third consecutive championship at just 30 years old, he had established himself as one of the best players in basketball history and a global icon.

Then, right in the middle of his prime, he declared that he was walking away from the game he loved.

On October 6, 1993, Jordan sat down in front of a horde of reporters who were ready to question how he came to the decision to withdraw from the NBA. That day the full version of MJ was exhibited: his charisma, his consideration, his humor, his anger, his pettiness.

He didn't stay out for long, of course, rejoining the Bulls in 1995 and leading three other mobs between 1996 and 1998. But perhaps that successful second act wouldn't have been possible without a temporary break.

Despite what the conspiracy theorists may tell you, there are two logical reasons why Jordan was ready to move on to the next phase of his life.

Michael Jordan lacked motivation

As part of his opening remarks at the 1993 press conference, Jordan made one thing clear: He had nothing to prove.

"I am very solid about my decision not to play basketball in the NBA," Jordan said. "The reason is that I have heard many different speculations about my reasons for not playing, but I have always emphasized the people who have known me and the media that have followed me when I lose my sense of motivation and to demonstrate something as a basketball player, it's time for me to get away from the basketball game.

"It's not because I don't love the game. I love the game of basketball. I always will. I just feel like, at this particular moment in my career, I've reached the pinnacle of my career. I've accomplished a lot in that short period of time, yeah you want to call it short. But I feel like I have nothing more to prove. "

In the last three Chicago NBA Finals series, Jordan defeated the Magic Johnson Lakers, Clyde Drexler's Trail Blazers, and Charles Barkley's Suns. There were no equals or reasonable arguments to oppose the idea of ​​Jordan being the best player on the planet.

However, Jordan was not only the owner of that time. He had thrown his name firmly into the "greatest conversation of all time,quot;. His case only grew stronger during the second half of the decade, but it was not unreasonable to consider him for that first place after his third title.

When Jordan asked Bulls coach Phil Jackson if he had anything left to do on the court, Jackson struggled to find an answer. That's all Jordan needed to hear.

"If I didn't have the desire to step on the basketball court and have something to prove, then I have to admit it," Jordan said. "I can't go out there and know that I'm there for no reason. It's not worth it to me, and I don't think it's worth it to my teammates."

He echoed that sentiment in one of his interviews for the ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance," admitting that he had "no motivation."

Michael Jordan wanted to follow a "normal life,quot;

The 1990s marked a particularly difficult time in Jordan's personal life.

His immense success resulted in more attention and scrutiny every season. Sam Smith's book "The Jordan Rules,quot; changed the perception of the type in the commercials for Nike and Gatorade. Members of the media wondered if he was minimizing a serious gambling problem. (He shot journalists during that press conference before leaving the building.) Jordan was so exhausted mentally and physically that his third championship brought more relief than euphoria.

But nothing compares to the tragic death of his father, James, who was killed in July 1993. While traveling in North Carolina, James stopped his car for a nap, and two men shot and killed him as part of a failed robbery attempt.

Jordan had discussed retirement with his father before James' death and was already "leaning in that direction." Jordan also told reporters that his father advised him to withdraw after his first title.

"I think one thing about my father's death is that he can go and take you away at any time," Jordan said. "I still have many things to accomplish. There are many family and friends that I have not seen because I have been very selfish in my career to try to get to this point and make sure that I achieved all the dreams I wanted to achieve.

"Now that I'm here, it's time to be a little disinterested in terms of spending more time with my family, my wife, my children, and getting back to a normal life, as close as possible."

In February 1994, Jordan signed a minor league baseball contract with the White Sox. The move to the sport was his father's idea, Jordan told the New York Times, because James felt that Michael possessed the skills necessary to succeed in baseball. Jordan struggled in his only year with the Birmingham Barons Double-A, hitting .202 and striking out 114 times in 497 plate appearances.

Jordan returned in the Bulls uniform a year later. Even when he announced his retirement, he seemed to have an idea that his feelings could change.

"The word 'retire' means you can do whatever you want starting today," Jordan said. "So if I want to go back and play again, maybe that's what I want to do. Maybe that's the challenge I may need someday in the future. I'm not going to close that door. I don't believe in ever."

